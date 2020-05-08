Friday Five: Early Eyes, Bathtub Cig, and more new Minnesota music videos

Early Eyes – “Clarity”

Perched on rooftops and hopping around railroad bridges, Early Eyes’ latest video showcases their effortless magnetism as a band better than ever before. With sticky bass lines and gauzy vocals, “Clarity” is an instant earworm. It’s their third single since signing to Epitaph Records earlier this year.

bathtub cig – “SEPIA”

There’s a certain urgency to the was some musicians create and share music during quarantine. With ample free time and a world of uncertainty, bedroom music videos and home recordings are becoming a comforting sort of routine. Bathtub Cig’s “Sepia” was created during a challenge to write a song everyday for the month of April and features plain-spoken about trying to grapple with trying times.

YYY – “Cool World”

YYY first made a splash in the local scene when they rallied musicians from across the Twin Cities to perform a reimagined version of the Beach Boys’ classic album Pet Sounds at The Icehouse in 2017. Now, producer Austin Carson is bringing his eclectic pop styling to his debut full-length album as YYY, out this summer. “Cool World” is a bouncy odyssey complete with bright animations to lead the way.

Bad Posture Club – “Whipoorwill”

Bad Posture Club makes music to be tender to. The duo’s warm voices collapse into each other warmly atop gentle banjo and guitar strumming for an exceptionally intimate sound. Here, the pair performs their song “Whipoorwill” live in their home. You can catch them performing a virtual set at Midwest Music Fest today, Friday, May 8 at 5 p.m.

Atmosphere – “Whatever (feat. Gifted Gab, Murs, and Haphduzn)”

Jam-packed with features complimenting Atmosphere’s signature stylings, “Whatever” is the title track from the iconic duo’s latest album. Fit with a video featuring a myriad of cinematic scenes centering around Atmosphere’s Slug in a now-topical hazmat suit.