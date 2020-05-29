Hexagon Bar burns as Twin Cities roil with rage and pain

Hexagon Bar sign as seen in 2007. (Tadson Bussey/CC BY-ND 2.0)

The Hexagon Bar, a Minneapolis music and nightlife landmark since 1934, erupted in flames overnight as Minneapolis and St. Paul were roiled by ongoing unrest in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Social media posts this morning show that the venue became engulfed in flames between 2:00 and 3:00 a.m., and stands this morning as an empty shell. The bar was just one casualty of violence that centered on the Minneapolis Third Precinct police station, which was evacuated late last night and also subsequently burned.

In the ’50s, the Hexagon Bar — named for its six-sided wooden bar — was a working-class hangout where truck drivers would belly up to listen to “oom-pah” music after making deliveries at nearby Seward warehouses. In recent years, it’s booked a range of independent bands from pop rock to metal.

