Minnesota music scene reels from loss of Muddy Waters, a ‘port through so many storms’

Muddy Waters on May 4, 2020. (Jay Gabler/MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

“I just want to say thank you,” said Dessa in an emotional video posted to Twitter on Sunday. “You’ve been an important port through so many storms.”

Her sentiments echoed those of many Minnesotans paying tribute to the Lyn-Lake restaurant Muddy Waters. It opened in 1987 as a coffee shop at 24th and Lyndale before, in 2011, moving a few blocks south to its recent location where it expanded to a full bar and restaurant. Yesterday, Muddy Waters closed its doors amidst the economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In both incarnations, Muddy Waters was a popular hangout for members of the Minnesota music scene. It was particularly known for its association with indie hip-hop artists including the members of Doomtree and Atmosphere, who mentioned the venue in the turbulent track “Between the Lines.” In her video Dessa alludes to the venue’s history as a haven for those who need help, as well as mentioning Doomtree’s deep connections there.

On Facebook, owners Sarah Schrantz and Paddy Whelan asked “alumni” to share memories, prompting testimonials from many patrons. Below are some comments from members of the Minnesota music community on Twitter. In closing permanently during the economic shutdown, Muddy Waters joins other local institutions including the music venue Honey and the Fifth Element record store.

not enough words in my vocabulary

to type out the influence this establishment had on me.

nothing awesome lasts forever.

thank you for the memz. https://t.co/xpI5btnzjx — ATMOSPHERE (@atmosphere) May 3, 2020

This one really hurts. So many memories eating the perfect food, deciding to move back to MPLS after a glorious all day patio hang here, setting off on tubing adventures, and meeting during the quiet times to commiserate, heal & bond friendships. Thanks, @MuddyWatersMPLS https://t.co/8Ue6HfWzIC — Har Mar Super Far (@HarMarSuperstar) May 3, 2020

Best cheap steak in town. best Guinness chocolate cake I ever had. I turned 30 in that bar, I laughed my ass off in that bar, I cried once in that bar, i worked in that bar, I was always at home in that bar. You’ll be missed, but not forgotten @MuddyWatersMPLS https://t.co/xMiYqfnXAI — ASTRONAUTALIS! (@astronautalis) May 3, 2020

So much love and admiration for @MuddyWatersMPLS. A true MN institution and a place that especially raised up and looked out for @DOOMTREE since Day 1. Love you Sarah. https://t.co/Gqiw38mkiI — LAZERBEAK (@_LAZERBEAK_) May 3, 2020

Incredibly heartbroken to hear about @MuddyWatersMPLS closing. They were always great to us during the festival and open to us trying weird one off screenings and events. Much love to everyone who was a part of it 💔💔 📷: @Darin_K_ pic.twitter.com/lUKhEWoqPq — Sound Unseen (@SoundUnseen) May 3, 2020

Spent today reflecting on what @MuddyWatersMPLS meant to me and the twin cities community. Thank you for the laughs, friendships, late nights, and space where everyone felt welcome. The establishment may be no longer, but will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/wyn6X0zn1y — TStregs (@taylorstrege) May 3, 2020

This makes me as sad as I’ve been in awhile. I will always love and support ANYONE associated with @MuddyWatersMPLS https://t.co/6sO3G3GAYz — *️⃣*️⃣ (@doubleasterisk) May 3, 2020

I love you @MuddyWatersMPLS Im still processing this and am so heartbroken. Losing you and @honeympls is too much!!! https://t.co/7ZpT9UBr9e — DJ Shannon Blowtorch (@msblowtorch) May 3, 2020

I love my family that is @MuddyWatersMPLS THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR LETTING ME BE APART OF YOUR LEGACY! Fuck https://t.co/kVwUGxrfb6 — DJ Fundo (@DJFundo) May 3, 2020

I started going to muddy’s in high school when it was a coffee shop on 24th and lyndale and I’d order a raspberry ginger tea if it was too late for coffee and I’d overstayed my welcome on the coffee from hours ago. Muddy’s is so special. — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) May 3, 2020

Sharing music and pastries with the youth @MuddyWatersMPLS, 2015 pic.twitter.com/5H43INcVsl — Danny Sigelman (@paper_sleeves) May 3, 2020