Collaborators spanning Prince’s career dedicate ‘The Cross’ cover to Minneapolis

On the day marking 62 years since Prince was born in Minneapolis, 26 collaborators spanning his career have collaborated, remotely, on a cover of “The Cross.”

Created under the auspices of Kirk Johnson’s KAJ Productions, the recording is “dedicated to Minneapolis,” according to a title card. According to a press release:

Kirk Johnson of Minneapolis based KAJ Productions, long-time producer, dancer and drummer with Prince, has released a collaborative version of Prince’s song, “The Cross”, from his iconic Sign O’ The Times album. Bringing together musicians crossing all four decades of Prince’s remarkable career, the ensemble unites band members from The Revolution, New Power Generation and 3RDEYEGIRL.