Friday Five: Ashley DuBose, Maria Isa, and more new Minnesota music videos

If you have a music video you want to be featured, send it my way at fridayfive [at] mpr.org!

Ashley DuBose – “Love Tingz”

The latest track from former Voice contestant Ashley Dubose is a summer-ready jam with percussion made for dancing. The video for “Love Tingz” features tender romance and dance sequences in tandem for an infectious sort of joy.

Maria Isa – “Cómo Duele (Bomba 4 Big Floyd)”

Maria Isa‘s “Cómo Duele” is a touching tribute to George Floyd and Minneapolis as a community. Alongside the release of the video she said in a statement, “George helped me carry my Bomba Drum after many shows in Minneapolis. He was a gentleman who protected our community and loved our music from traditional Afro-Boricua Ritmos to a hip-hop lyricism.”

Seaberg – “Cold Call”

“Cold Call” is a sizzling, slow burner from Seaberg. The video features Taylor Seaberg delivering an intimate performance alone on guitar.

Metasota – “Situations”

On “Situations,” Metasota describes the ways in which racism has shaped many prevailing narratives in American society. In the description of the video Metasota addresses the viewer in saying, “if you’re a person who may not share my truth & the truth of those like me, i sincerely hope that by the end of this video, you can at least understand & respect it.”

Taylor J – “Never”

Rondo, St. Paul based rapper Taylor J’s “Never” is a powerful anthem about Black life in the Twin Cities. The video intersperses protest footage from the past few weeks alongside the artist himself for a story that’s both personal and political.