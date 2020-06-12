Friday Five: Lewiee Blaze, Muja Messiah and more new Minnesota music videos

Lewiee Blaze – “Freedom Fighter”

“Freedom Fighter” is rapper Lewiee Blaze’s ode to black activists, from protest footage from Minneapolis this past week to historical figures like Fred Hampton. The artist’s candid recording of events from his perspective serves as a personal look into national scene.

Muja Messiah – “#MessiahMonday Week 3”

Muja Messiah has been releasing candid songs and videos each Monday leading up to his upcoming album. His third installment of the series was released on June 1st and features the rapper spitting about the Minneapolis Police Department and the wake of George Floyd’s death in front of a blazing campfire.

Junauda Petrus – “Give The Police Department to the Grandmothers”

Poet Junauda Petrus originally crafted her poem “Give The Police Department to the Grandmothers” in 2015 after Michael Brown was killed. Five years later, she recited the piece at Sunday’s community meeting with the city council in Powderhorn Park. This video depicts the artist speaking her poignant words with timely intensity in the wake of Minneapolis’ current movement.

Prince – “Baltimore”

The Purple One would have marked his 62nd birthday on this past Sunday, June 7. In honor of the day his estate released a new lyric video for his 2015 song about police brutality, “Baltimore,” featuring video footage from protests from the past several years. The estate also released a handwritten note where Prince wrote “Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE.”

Wax Lead – “I Hear You’re Here”

Wax Lead’s haunting new video for their song “I Hear You’re Here” may be the first song the band ever wrote together a few years ago, but its themes of history repeating itself and loss feel perfectly relevant to the Twin Cities at this moment.