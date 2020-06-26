Friday Five: UPRISING, Andre Cymone, and more new Minnesota music videos

This is the last edition of Friday Five in its current iteration. Moving forward it will be replaced by a longer, biweekly post about one music video including conversations with the artists behind both the music and the videos. Continue to send submissions to fridayfive [at] mpr.org for consideration!

UPRISING – “A.Y.R.D.”

An all-star list of Minneapolis musicians has joined forces for the first song from new artist collective UPRISING. “A.Y.R.D” was written and performed by Lady Midnight, Tufawon, Sophia Eris, Chance York, and Ness Nite. The music video contains footage from the past month of protests in Minneapolis and asks the listener, “Are you really for this movement?” All proceeds from the song will benefit local relief organizations.

André Cymone – “Our World Is On Fire”

Prince collaborator and Minneapolis Sound trailblazer André Cymone released a new song for Juneteenth this year. “Our World Is One Fire” is a reflection on decades of racial injustice with a documentary-style music video depicting the national movement following George Floyd’s death. Cymone discussed his experiences with racism in Minnesota on the Local Show on May 30, and he is donating all proceeds from Bandcamp purchases of the song to Sabathani Community Center in Minneapolis, Movement 4 Black Lives, and Dream Defenders.

iLLism – “BLK Magic”

Couple and hip-hop duo iLLism celebrate Black culture on their song “BLK Magic.” In recognition of Juneteenth the pair performed the song live in their home in the light of a projector. The song revolves around the question, “What would this whole world be if they loved black people as much as they loved black culture?”

Shrimpnose – “So Long For Now”

Shrimpnose’s latest single is a tender memorial to his friend and bandmate Tyy P, who passed away last year. Man Mantis’ simple line drawing animation style perfectly embodies the delicate melodies in “So Long For Now.”

Major G – “Riley & Huey”

Minneapolis-based rapper Major G’s latest is presented as a dialogue between two people discussing the state of politics in Minnesota and beyond.