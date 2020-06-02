Nur-D arrested while providing volunteer medical support in St. Paul
Twin Cities hip-hop artist Nur-D was arrested in St. Paul last night while providing volunteer first aid at the Minnesota State Capitol during a peaceful demonstration in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. The protesters, who were singing “Lean On Me,” were out past the 10 p.m. curfew imposed by Minnesota authorities.
Nur-D, whose given name is Matt Allen, streamed the arrest live on Facebook. He and musical collaborator DJ Hayes, who was also arrested, were released this morning. There’s now a fundraiser to raise money for bail and legal fees.
At the end of the video, as Allen puts his phone away, he turns to the officer arresting him and says, “These officers are not going to murder me. Correct?”
An officer can be heard to reply, “Correct.”
@GovTimWalz @MayorFrey
You do not have zip ties tight enough
Holding rooms hot enough
Jail cells cold,packed,or sticky enough
To stop me from helping the people of my city
We aren’t going away
You feel like doing actual good?@ModistBrewing 12:30-6
Bring non perishables pic.twitter.com/EcZ5pj9KtI
— Nur-D (@NurDRocks) June 2, 2020