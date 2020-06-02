Nur-D arrested while providing volunteer medical support in St. Paul

Nur-D performs at First Avenue, January 2020. (Helen Teague/MPR)

Twin Cities hip-hop artist Nur-D was arrested in St. Paul last night while providing volunteer first aid at the Minnesota State Capitol during a peaceful demonstration in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. The protesters, who were singing “Lean On Me,” were out past the 10 p.m. curfew imposed by Minnesota authorities.

Nur-D, whose given name is Matt Allen, streamed the arrest live on Facebook. He and musical collaborator DJ Hayes, who was also arrested, were released this morning. There’s now a fundraiser to raise money for bail and legal fees.

At the end of the video, as Allen puts his phone away, he turns to the officer arresting him and says, “These officers are not going to murder me. Correct?”

An officer can be heard to reply, “Correct.”