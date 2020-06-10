Ongoing community aid efforts in the Twin Cities

Water, food and other essentials are distributed to the community at a church one block from George Floyd's memorial site on June 9, 2020 in Minneapolis. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The Twin Cities community has been impacted deeply by the killing of George Floyd. In the wake of tragedy, many forms of neighborly support have surfaced. We’ve compiled a list of ongoing efforts that are seeking and offering aid locally.

Donation and Distribution Sites

Interactive map of sites in the Twin Cities taking donations and providing aid – Find a nearby location where you can donate, volunteer and/or receive assistance.

North Point Health and Wellness Center Food Shelf (1835 Penn Avenue North, Minneapolis) Accepts food donations Monday through Thursday each week from 10am to 3:30p.m. To volunteer, fill out the application on their website. Seeking volunteers to help out at least once per week for at least three months.

YWCA Midtown (2121 East Lake Street, Minneapolis) Accepts non-food donations every Tuesday and Friday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find the updated list of items needed on their website. Food and supply pick-up available every Wednesday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Volunteers can sign up here to help out.

Provision Community Restaurant (2940 Harriet Ave S., Minneapolis) Provides free, pre-packaged meals for pick-up Monday through Friday between 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. In search of volunteers at any commitment level, whether it’s one service or a regular shift each week or month. They have a variety of roles including food prep, busser, dishwasher and greeter. Learn more about volunteering with them here.

Loaves & Fishes (Locations around the metro – listed here) – Provides free to-go meals to Minnesotans in need. They serve locations around the state, including 21 locations in Minneapolis and St Paul and all Twin Cities YMCA locations. Volunteers can sign up based on areas of interest or as a reserve volunteer here.

Du Nord Craft Spirits – (2610 32nd St. E, Minneapolis) This Black-owned distillery suffered building damage that made it unfit for business as usual. For the foreseeable future, the owners and community members will use the space as a donation and distribution center. Du Nord accepts donations from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and offers pick up from 2-6 p.m. daily. Keep up to date with current needs on their Facebook page. Volunteer sign up here.

Shared Ground’s Food For The People – Shared Ground is a multicultural farmers cooperative aiming to address inequality in the food system. Their Food For The People initiative will bring 60 boxes of fresh farm food each week to BIPOC organizations and families in the Twin Cities for the next 18 weeks. Donations will help pay farmers fair wages for the food, and a portion will go directly to the partnering BIPOC organizations receiving the food. To help with food distribution or farmwork, fill out their volunteer form.

Mixed Blood Theatre – (1501 S 4th St, Minneapolis) Mixed Blood is partnering with Cedar Riverside youth to run a donation center. The theater’s productions are on hold due to the pandemic, making it an ideal site for food and supply donation and distribution. This site accepts donations Monday through Thursday from 11a.m.-3p.m. and their donation schedule can be found here. To volunteer, sign up for a role here.

Support the Cities: An organization connecting volunteers from across the Twin Cities with those seeking help. They assess where volunteer efforts are needed, and share that information on Facebook.

People & Pets Together (3745 Bloomington Ave., Mpls) A local pet food shelf accepting donations of dog and cat food, litter and other pet supplies. Open Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Other Ongoing Volunteer Opportunities

Trades People – Fill out this form if you are a professional trades person who wants to help rebuild local small businesses and nonprofits impacted by recent events.

Mural Artists – Use this list to find local mural artists or add your name if you’re an artist seeking an opportunity.

Builders – Rebuilding Together Twin Cities provides urgent home repairs for homeowners who are older adults, individuals living with disabilities and families with children. Learn more or sign up to help out on their website.

Fundraisers

George Floyd Memorial Fund – To cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist the Floyd family as they continue to seek justice for George. A portion of these funds will also go to the Estate of George Floyd for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund.

Minnesota Freedom Fund – Community-based nonprofit that pays criminal bail and immigration bonds for individuals who have been arrested while protesting police brutality.

Black Visions Collective – A black, trans and queer-led organization that is committed to dismantling systems of oppression and violence, and shifting the public narrative to create transformative, long-term change.

Reclaim The Block – Coalition that advocates for and invests in community-led safety initiatives in Minneapolis neighborhoods.

Campaign Zero – Online platform and organization that utilizes research-based policy solutions to end police brutality in America.

Pimento Relief Fund – Provides black-owned businesses without insurance relief from damages done.

Little Earth Residents Association – Provides food and safety for residents of Little Earth of United Tribes.

West Broadway Business and Area Coalition – In support of Northside businesses that have been impacted.

Lake Street Council – Direct support for small business and nonprofits to rebuild and reopen.

Hamline Midway Coalition – An initiative of Neighbors United Funding Collaborative serving Midway and Union park small businesses in need.

Minnesota Healing Justice Network – Provides a supportive professional community and mutual aid network for wellness and healing justice practitioners who also identify as IBPOC (indigenous, black, or people of color).

Central Area Neighborhood Development Organization – Community driven organization for those who live and work in the Central neighborhood

Headwaters Foundation – Oversees participatory grant making programs that prioritize community organizing led by Black People, Indigenous People, and people of color (BIPOC). Their mission is to amplify the power of community to advance equity and justice.

Sanctuary Hotel – Community members working to provide shelter, food and other services to displaced and unsheltered people.

Justice Frontline Aid Crew – A group of concerned citizens working to provide aid and to assist in treating minor wounds sustained during the protests.

Black Table Arts – Gathers Black communities through the arts to organize, educate and create spaces for leadership.

Friends of Hennepin County Library – Aiming to restore libraries in neighborhoods that suffered damage and to combat inequality in the Twin Cities.

Black-owned businesses you can support

List of local Black-owned businesses by MSP Mag

List of local Black-owned music and arts organizations by the Local Current blog

List of local Black-owned restaurants by City Pages