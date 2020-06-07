‘Out of the Ashes’: New album benefits black-owned businesses and Native youth in Minneapolis

An album of newly-recorded tracks, compiled by local guitarist Matt Sowell and released via San Francisco’s Tompkins Square record label, is available now with proceeds going to benefit black-owned businesses and Native youth in Minneapolis.

Out of the Ashes: A Benefit Album for Minneapolis is available exclusively on Bandcamp. The tracks include Siama Matuzungidi and Dallas Johnson doing “Ko Yimbi Ko”; Charlie Parr’s instrumental “A Meditation for George Floyd”; “Ragi Thandiro” by veena player Nirmala Rajasekar; Dakota Dave Hull’s instrumental take on Stephen Foster’s “Hard Times”; Mikyoung Park and Soojin Lee performing “The Long Long Night”; and “Our55406” by experimental guitarist Steve Tibbetts.

“In Western Bas Congo, DRC whenever a big hawk called a yimbi has a hungry eye on a chicken, the kids shout, "Ko Yimbi Ko!" (no hawk no) If one kid says it, the hawk can ignore, but when the whole village waves their arms and says it together, the hawk has no choice but to go.” pic.twitter.com/LLRYAI7Mb4 — Tompkins Square (@tsq2) June 6, 2020

In a press release, Tompkins Square described the compilation’s beneficiaries. “MIGIZI acts as a circle of support that nurtures the development of Native American youth in order to unleash their creativity and dreams. Migizi’s building was destroyed by fire on May 28th. Association for Black Economic Power is partnering with Pimento to provide black businesses without insurance relief after white supremacists set them on fire during the protests.”