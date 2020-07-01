Nine amazing TikToks using Prince’s music

TikTok is one of the most magical, surreal, creative apps there is today. Prince was one of the most magical, surreal, creative artists of his time. The two may make a perfect match as Prince’s entire discography is now available for TikTok creators to use legally.

Prince was not a fan of his songs appearing in unauthorized online videos, and he would let creators know this by having his lawyers issue cease-and-desist orders. On TikTok, rights owners license their music for fan-created videos; the app has fueled the rise of massive hits like Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Drake’s “Toosie Slide.”

Just this past weekend, the Prince Estate struck a deal with the app to make the artist’s catalog available for use. Here are just a few examples of TikToks up already using some of Prince’s best-known work.

Kiss

Though TikTok is perhaps most renowned for dance trends, it’ll be difficult to replicate the moves creator @jamesmyrick__ executes here…

…let alone this insanely impressive staff spinning choreography from creator @michelle.c.smith.

With pink light shining and an iridescent bass, creator @bludetiger fits right in with a toned-down version of Prince’s aesthetics in this very cool bass duet.

I Wanna Be Your Lover

Hopefully we’ll be seeing more Prince covers like this addictive acoustic from @jensenmcrae, a balm on the ears.

When Doves Cry

Another one of the best corners of TikTok is the soothing and satisfying, like this clip from @miniceramics of a tiny vase being thrown on a tiny pottery wheel.

Little Red Corvette

In a similar vein, @youngnailsinc’s video featuring a nail being painted bright red to the tune of “Little Red Corvette” is simple but very calming.

Purple Rain

This clip from @rockandydesigns shows a sampling of beautiful purple rocks and their names one after the other. It’s not complicated, and it does not need to be in order to be thoroughly enjoyable.

Let’s Go Crazy

Guess who we have to thank for parental advisory stickers? This TikTok from creator @unsuppervised goes through a brief history of how Prince’s “Darling Nikki” led to the warning sticker we still see on some of our favorite albums to date.

Creator @luke.layden has a solution to not one but two timely problems: the prevalence of statues honoring racist and harmful historical figures, and the bankruptcy of children’s entertainment chain Chuck E. Cheese.

Whether the content is artistic, soothing, informative, or a combination of all three and more, hopefully Prince’s music will continue to be a tool in the arsenal of creators today and into the future, serving as soundtrack and inspiration to covers and uprisings alike.