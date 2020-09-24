First Avenue adds George Floyd star

Photos by Jay Gabler/MPR, Sept. 24, 2020.

A red star for the late George Floyd now adorns the outside of First Avenue, a permanent addition after mourners added a star there this past summer.

The new star comes as part of a partial repainting across the venue’s face; a giant gold star marking the club’s 50th anniversary has also been added, and the arc above the front doors is being modified to restore the skyline view that adorned First Ave in Purple Rain.

General manager Nate Kranz told the Star Tribune that plans for a wider-ranging repaint were scaled back due to the financial crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Obviously our revenue situation leaves a lot to be desired at this point,” he said, “but we wanted to at least update the marquee.”

