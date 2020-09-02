Three end-of-summer events to ease the transition from August to September

People in a park in late summer (photo by Krisztine Papp)

As the heat of summer turns to brisk fall, Minnesotans are bracing for having to spend even more time indoors. Fortunately, there are still a handful of events that you can (safely) attend — either in-person or virtually — before the leaves change their hue. There are parking-lot jams, online state fair performances and panels, and socially distanced movie screenings that can help you cap off the last of the dog days.

The Star Tribune’s State Fair

Last Friday, the Star Tribune kicked out an interactive, online version of the notoriously robust Minnesota State Fair. Everyone from Har Mar Superstar to Ilhan Omar has mourned the cancellation of the event, so the staff of the Star Trib whipped up an alternative. The “fair” features everything from Zoom panels with Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas to “10 chocolate chip cookies in the Twin Cities that’ll satisfy your State Fair cookie craving,” virtual performances by Twin City acts like The Cactus Blossoms to retrospectives and fair history with reporter James Lileks.

While the past few days of fair events have come and gone, there’s still plenty of time to get in on the action. The Star Tribune’s web-based exhibitions will go through September 7. Be sure to check the times and dates on the Strib’s site.

The Relief Sessions: Summer Drive-In Concert Series

The Burnsville Civic Center Park Amphitheater is hosting a 14-day concert series with an emphasis on social distancing. Concerts will be held in the parking lot of the Amphitheater, with over 48 acts slated to perform. Last week featured an array of acts, both free and ticketed: The New Primitives, The Johnny Cash Story performed by Sherwin Linton and The Cotton Kings, and the Galactic Cowboy Orchestra all played some of their in-person first shows since the pandemic began.

The concert series will go through Labor Day.

This week features Twin Cities legends like The Flamin’ Oh’s and The Suburbs, plus the Minnesota debut of Just Whitney, a Whitney Houston cover band from the U.K. featuring Beverly Savarin. The full schedule is located on our Events Calendar.

Music & Movies in the Parks

At the beginning of July, the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board released a slew of digital concerts showcasing local bands and artists like Nyttu Chongo, Trevor McSpadden, and the Mother Banjo Band. The full catalogue can be found on the MPRB’s YouTube page.

But don’t worry, the Parks & Rec Board is offering some in-person events as well.

Last Wednesday, it kicked off its Movies in the Parks event by screening Happy Gilmore in Bohemian Flats. This week’s movie is A League of Their Own, followed by showings of Grease, Top Gun, and Space Jam. Times and events can be found here.