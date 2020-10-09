Sale pending on Golden Valley house Prince bought for his mom

The Golden Valley house Prince bought for his mother, photographed in 2016. (Jay Gabler/MPR)

Among the copious Twin Cities real estate Prince owned at the time of his death in 2016 was a three-bedroom split-level in Golden Valley. Prince bought the 1985 house for his mother; she and his stepfather lived in it for the better part of two decades, and family members apparently continued to live in the house after her 2002 death.

Now, a sale is pending on the house after Prince’s heirs agreed to list it at $367,500. The property listing describes the house as having…

a dynamic floorplan with an open concept, vaulted great room, fireplace, and skylights. The spacious kitchen with huge center island has great views into the living and dining rooms. There’s also a bright three-season porch and large deck off of the dining room. The main-floor master has a walk-in closet and large bathroom – including laundry. A large office/bedroom rounds out the main floor. The lower level has a kitchenette/wet bar large, sunken family room, another en-suite bedroom, as well as extra space to finish into another bedroom and bathroom.

No explicit mention was made of Prince’s connection to the property, although agents have not been as reticent when it’s come to bigger-ticket properties like Prince’s Caribbean escape and his house in Toronto. The developers behind new homes on the site of Prince’s former home and studio on Galpin Boulevard in Chanhassen have also had to walk a fine line, paying tribute to the music legend (including through one street named after his mother) without using Prince’s name or likeness in any way implying an official connection.

The Golden Valley property listing includes numerous views of the house’s interior. It’s certainly very comfortable with some nice details like a shiny black stone fireplace enclosure and elegant chandeliers, but doesn’t have any abundance of purple or other specific connections to Prince’s aesthetic. In scope and layout, it’s not wildly unlike the house on Lake Riley in Chanhassen where Prince himself lived during the Purple Rain era.

“It’s the end of era,” a Golden Valley neighbor told KSTP regarding the sale of the house at 115 King Creek Road. “I hope that somebody buys it [and] admires the history of the place.”