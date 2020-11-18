Flyte Tyme Studios in Edina being demolished today

Photos courtesy Alan Stricklin

We knew this day was coming, and now, it’s here: today, the former Flyte Tyme Studios in Edina is being torn down. Alan Stricklin, a member of our audience and a past Minnesota Public Radio employee, sent photos of the demolition in progress.

It’s the end of an era for a Minnesota music landmark that was the site of recording sessions by artists including Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Patti LaBelle, Mary J. Blige, and Boyz II Men between 1988 and 2003, when owners Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis moved out to Los Angeles. (The Edina structure was the second home of Flyte Tyme, which was previously based on Nicollet Avenue in South Minneapolis.)

The good news is that the real estate won’t be wasted: the site will become home to a new four-story affordable housing project that will include outdoor play space for children. The artwork at the new project will include pontillist portraits of Black music legends created for Flyte Tyme by Ta-coumba Aiken.



