How many ‘Jeopardy!’ Prince questions can you answer?

A question from 2018.

Sponsor

Sponsor

This weekend, the world was saddened to learn of the death of a television icon: longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. Over the course of 36 years helming the popular quiz show, Trebek asked contestants (and, by extension, viewers) to display their knowledge on a vast range of topics.

Among those topics, of course, was Minnesota music – especially the music of Prince. After Prince’s 2016 death, in fact, Jeopardy! devoted an entire board to topics related to the legendary artist’s songs. At the comprehensive J! Archive, you can test your knowledge across the categories “1999,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Sign O’ the Times,” “Bat Dance,” “U Got the Look,” and “My Name is Prince.”

Of course, questions inspired by Prince aren’t the same as questions about Prince. Trebek and his question-writers delivered those in 2018, when contestants found their Prince knowledge tested on what would have been Prince’s 60th birthday. Do you know the answers?