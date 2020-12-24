Coffee Break: Classic holiday

David Bowie and Bing Crosby. (Getty Images, via NPR)

Happy Christmas Eve!

Yesterday, we played all new holiday music for the Coffee Break. Today, let’s focus on classic holiday songs.

See if you can only suggest songs that came out 40+ years ago, so prior to 1980.

For today’s 9:30 Coffee Break, what classic holiday songs do you want to hear?

Respond with your song ideas in the comments below.

Songs played

Bing Crosby and David Bowie – Little Drummer Boy/Peace On Earth

(Home Alone clip)

Ella Fitzgerald – Rudolph, The Red-Nosed Reindeer

(A Christmas Story clip)

John Denver and The Muppets – We Wish You A Merry Christmas

Mel Torme – The Christmas Song

(National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation clip)

Louis Armstrong – ‘Zat You, Santa Claus?

(It’s A Wonderful Life clip)

Dean Martin – Marshmallow World

Elvis Presley – It Won’t Seem Like Christmas

(Home Alone 2 clip)

Chuck Berry – Run Rudolph Run

Willie Nelson – Pretty Paper