Happy holidays: December programming on The Current

Sunset over the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, December 2019. (Jay Gabler)

December is a time of reflection and celebration for people of many different backgrounds and traditions. For some, that means religious holidays like Hanukkah or Christmas. For others, it’s cultural celebrations like Kwanzaa. Some look to the winter solstice as a time of renewal, and everyone flips the calendar page on January 1.

I’m going to go out on a limb and say that a lot of people will be glad to put this pandemic-stricken year behind them, but it was also a year that saw some inspiring movements and powerful new music. If you haven’t yet, cast your vote in The Current’s Top 89 poll to let us know what tracks you’re hoping to hear in our December 31 countdown!

But also…what music would you like to hear this month? What songs soundtrack your celebration or contemplation? Jump in the comment section, below, to let us know. Here’s a list of some special December programming we have coming up on The Current.

Sounds Like Home IV

Dec. 5, 8-10 p.m.; Dec. 6, 12-2 p.m. (online)

Eight Minnesota artists perform special sets and talk with Local Show host Andrea Swensson.

On Air Fest

Dec. 12, 12-7 p.m.; Dec. 13; 12-6 p.m. (on air)

We’ll rock your radio with some of the best live-music experiences you’ve helped us create over the years.

Holiday Season with the Current

Dec. 10-25

Listen for special Hanukkah programming from Dec. 10-18, including a Hanukkah-themed Coffee Break at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 10.

programming from Dec. 10-18, including a Hanukkah-themed Coffee Break at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 10. Rock the Cradle Radio decks the halls with holiday music for kids and their adults from Dec. 19-25.

from Dec. 19-25. We’ll be playing reflective music for the winter solstice on Dec. 21.

on Dec. 21. From Dec. 21-25, Purple Current brings you soulful holidays .

. How could we forget Festivus ? Get ready to air your grievances (if you haven’t already) and rock out on Dec. 23.

? Get ready to air your grievances (if you haven’t already) and rock out on Dec. 23. On Dec. 24-25, we’ll celebrate a Current Christmas .

. Kwanzaa arrives on Dec. 26, with an accompanying celebration of African American music.

Also listen for seasonal programming on specialty shows including Teenage Kicks and the United States of Americana. At thecurrent.org, we’ll be sharing a seasonal playlist and a last-minute gift guide for Minnesota music fans.

Top 89 of 2020

Once again, don’t forget to vote in our Top 89 poll! You have until Dec. 22 to get your picks in for our annual best-new-music playlist, which airs in the runup to midnight on Dec. 31, with a rebroadcast on Jan. 1. When you vote, you’ll have an opportunity to enter for a chance to win a pair of Urbanista Stockholm Plus True Wireless Earbuds!