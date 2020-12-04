Remembering Leah Ottman, Minneapolis violinist and vocalist

An illustration of Leah Ottman, courtesy of Andres Guzman

Sponsor

Sponsor

Leah Ottman, a Minneapolis musician who performed under the name LOTT, passed away at the age of 33 on Wednesday. Her cause of death has not been made public.

LOTT debuted as a solo artist in 2014, releasing the single “Parking On The Grass” via Homestead Records.

In addition to Ottman’s solo work, she performed with We Are The Willows, Rogue Valley, Fog/Andrew Broder, Dessa, batteryboy, jeremy messersmith, and many more artists. She contributed to several recordings as a session player, including tracks on Poliça’s United Crushers and Jacob Pavek’s Illume.

From the outside, Ottman’s relationship to music appeared diligent and playful. She started playing violin at the age of six, learning via the famously demanding Suzuki method. She was such an accomplished player that she was invited to join Father John Misty’s band for Rock the Garden 2018. At the same time, she thrived on experimentation, often forming part of under-the-radar, one-off, and/or improvisatory ensembles. She was known for her skill with a looping pedal, often using her violin and her wits to build entire songs by herself.

Ottman never released a solo album, but she left a mark on countless people and records, in Minnesota and beyond. Below, we’ve compiled some of her music alongside a few remembrances from community members.

Remembering Leah Ottman

We lost another beautiful artistic soul that I’ll miss a great deal. This year keeps getting harder, and it makes me love y’all more. 💔 — Har Mar Super Far (@HarMarSuperstar) December 4, 2020

God damn man… 😭😭😭

Dawg what?

Just lost for words. — Dwynell Roland (@DwynellRoland) December 3, 2020

You only get one Leah Ottman in a lifetime. The world’s light shines a little dimmer today. Rest easy friend. We’ll all miss you so much. — Nick Costa (@nickcostduh) December 4, 2020

RIP Leah Ottman (LOTT) – I got to see her perform many times solo and in groups, super talented pic.twitter.com/22YEJvHInn — Darin K (@Darin_K_) December 4, 2020

I’ll love you forever. — RUFF RONNY (@makrrrr) December 3, 2020

I don’t have many words right now. We’re all reeling. I am gutted. If you want a small taste of Leah’s immense talent, listen through this thread. https://t.co/el4KrqJFiC — wearethewillows (@wearethewillows) December 4, 2020

I also rewatch this clip of her perform with @DwynellRoland so often. Truly such a talented artist. pic.twitter.com/ULrrzw0nPX — Jeyca Maldonado (@jeyca97) December 4, 2020

This Sunday’s episode of The Local Show will include music by – or featuring – LOTT. It will air on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 6-8 p.m. Central.