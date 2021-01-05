Grammys postponed to March 14 due to pandemic concerns

Citing multiple reliable sources, Rolling Stone is reporting that the 63rd Grammys will be postponed from their scheduled date of Jan. 31 due to safety concerns amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic. The Recording Academy has not yet made an official announcement, but their calendar has been updated to reflect a new day for the awards ceremony: March 21. (Update at 6:20 p.m. Central: The Recording Academy has announced that the ceremony will be held on March 14, not March 21 as previously reported.)

Plans had already been in place for a radically altered awards ceremony, with no audience physically present at the Staples Center as host Trevor Noah presided. Winners would have accepted their awards over video call.

However, with Los Angeles stricken by a pandemic wave that’s stretched hospitals to the breaking point, even that limited ceremony has apparently been judged too risky. An official statement is expected later today.