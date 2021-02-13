13 things Minnesota musicians are doing on TikTok
As Caleb Brennan noted here on the Local Current blog last fall, TikTok is changing the way we interact with music, and fueling music discovery around the world. I thought I’d check back in to see what Minnesota musicians are up to on TikTok this winter. Any great local artists on TikTok that I missed? Let us know in the comments!
Introducing themselves
@laskatheband
this kind of feels like an audition for The Bachelor #femalemusicians #trending #girlbands #fyp #art #girls
@laskatheband
part 2 with the mookster #mnmusic #california #localmusic #womeninmusic #bandtok #girlband #sisters #sisterband
@gullyboysband
STOP! 🛑THIS IS A CHECKPOINT🛑 #fyp #foryou #bandsoftiktok #riotgrrl #indiemusic
Giving fans a look behind the scenes
@djhayesmpls
Pulling some samples from vinyl #producer #musicproducer #creative #instrumental #myinstrumentalskills #dj
@keepforcheap
Making our practice space #cute #fyp #band #basement #makeover #indie #minneapolis #diy #music #minnesota #scene #femme
@doitlikedua
Bonding with their pets
@nadirahmcgill
Willem wanted to dance
@monicalaplante
EXTREME GROUNDHOG HOME EDITION #catsoftiktok #groundhogday #adventurecat #cats #fyp #diy #diyholiday
Interacting with fans
@vialmpls
these are so fun to make!! #fyp #foryou #indieband #riotgrrrl #GEICOLipSync
Doing covers
@miloemusic
i really like doing super short covers #frankocean #blonde #indie #upandcomingartist #fyp #frankoceancover
@bugsyband
Careless whisper 🤫 #georgemichael #carelesswhisper #michaelcera #harp
Lipsyncing
@reinaofthecid
We do this out of love for Toni Braxton #lipsync #lipsyncchallenge #lipsyncs #lipsyncqueen #tonibraxton #hewasntmanenoughforme
Teasing new tunes
@dadbodband
we haven’t released this bad boy yet but just wait until later this year 👁👄👁 #phoebebridgers #originalsong #fypシ #sadmusic #DisplayYourGreatness
@dmillsraps
Celebrating the holidays
@dizzyfae
giving you jack, giving you halloween, giving you pumpkin song
@seananonymous612
Happy New Years!! #NewYearsEve #newyear2020 #PopPunk #AuldLangSyne #acousticguitarcover #acousticguitar
Sharing pro tips
@remodrivemn
#diy home-recording
Reviewing records
@markmallman
Phoebe Bridgers #pheobebridgers #smokesignals #sadvibes #boygenius #betteroblivioncommunitycenter #2017songs #strangerinthealps
Talking to themselves
@no1butsym1
I’m basically bald now
Getting back to the soil
@lydializa
#fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage
Reminiscing
@earlyeyes
Don’t mind me just missing the stuff we did 🥺
@nurdrocks
My entrance from my headlining show at @firstavenue 💜 I miss shows 😭 #spacejam #concert #minnesota