13 things Minnesota musicians are doing on TikTok

by Jay Gabler ·
As Caleb Brennan noted here on the Local Current blog last fall, TikTok is changing the way we interact with music, and fueling music discovery around the world. I thought I’d check back in to see what Minnesota musicians are up to on TikTok this winter. Any great local artists on TikTok that I missed? Let us know in the comments!

Introducing themselves

@laskatheband

this kind of feels like an audition for The Bachelor #femalemusicians #trending #girlbands #fyp #art #girls

♬ Remain Consumed – Láska

@laskatheband

part 2 with the mookster #mnmusic #california #localmusic #womeninmusic #bandtok #girlband #sisters #sisterband

♬ Song About Love – Láska

@gullyboysband

STOP! 🛑THIS IS A CHECKPOINT🛑 #fyp #foryou #bandsoftiktok #riotgrrl #indiemusic

♬ Nosy Heart – Gully Boys

Giving fans a look behind the scenes

@djhayesmpls

Pulling some samples from vinyl #producer #musicproducer #creative #instrumental #myinstrumentalskills #dj

♬ original sound – djhayesmpls

@keepforcheap

Making our practice space #cute #fyp #band #basement #makeover #indie #minneapolis #diy #music #minnesota #scene #femme

♬ Summer Days – Martin Garrix / Macklemore / Patrick Stump

@doitlikedua

#music #art #fyp

♬ original sound – Caleb_saintj

Bonding with their pets

@nadirahmcgill

Willem wanted to dance

♬ Zanzibar – Billy Joel

@monicalaplante

EXTREME GROUNDHOG HOME EDITION #catsoftiktok #groundhogday #adventurecat #cats #fyp #diy #diyholiday

♬ Jeopardy Theme – Bass Tube

Interacting with fans

@vialmpls

these are so fun to make!! #fyp #foryou #indieband #riotgrrrl #GEICOLipSync

♬ big and chunky – ^^

Doing covers

@miloemusic

i really like doing super short covers #frankocean #blonde #indie #upandcomingartist #fyp #frankoceancover

♬ original sound – miloe

@bugsyband

Careless whisper 🤫 #georgemichael #carelesswhisper #michaelcera #harp

♬ original sound – bugsy

Lipsyncing

@reinaofthecid

We do this out of love for Toni Braxton #lipsync #lipsyncchallenge #lipsyncs #lipsyncqueen #tonibraxton #hewasntmanenoughforme

♬ original sound – Reina del Cid

Teasing new tunes

@dadbodband

we haven’t released this bad boy yet but just wait until later this year 👁👄👁 #phoebebridgers #originalsong #fypシ #sadmusic #DisplayYourGreatness

♬ original sound – Dad Bod

@dmillsraps

♬ original sound – Diane Miller

Celebrating the holidays

@dizzyfae

giving you jack, giving you halloween, giving you pumpkin song

♬ This Is Halloween – Hairy & Scary Creatures

@seananonymous612

Happy New Years!! #NewYearsEve #newyear2020 #PopPunk #AuldLangSyne #acousticguitarcover #acousticguitar

♬ original sound – Sean Anonymous

Sharing pro tips

@remodrivemn

#diy home-recording

♬ original sound – remodrivemn

Reviewing records

@markmallman

Phoebe Bridgers #pheobebridgers #smokesignals #sadvibes #boygenius #betteroblivioncommunitycenter #2017songs #strangerinthealps

♬ Smoke Signals – Phoebe Bridgers

Talking to themselves

@no1butsym1

I’m basically bald now

♬ original sound – SYM1

Getting back to the soil

@lydializa

#fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Lydia Liza

Reminiscing

@earlyeyes

Don’t mind me just missing the stuff we did 🥺

♬ original sound – Early Eyes

@nurdrocks

My entrance from my headlining show at @firstavenue 💜 I miss shows 😭 #spacejam #concert #minnesota

♬ original sound – Nur-D