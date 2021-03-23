Five years after Prince’s death, Paisley Park will open atrium for remembrance

Courtesy Paisley Park NPG Records

Paisley Park has announced that it will open the venue’s atrium for fans to visit, free of charge, and pay their respects to Prince on April 21 — which will mark five years since Prince’s tragic death.

The atrium, a light-filled space at the heart of Paisley Park that was very special to Prince, will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; while there will be no charge for admission, reservations are required. Fans will also be encouraged to leave memorial items outside the gates of Prince’s former home and studio, as they did spontaneously after Prince’s death when the entire perimeter fence was covered with art and memories.

In a statement, Paisley Park director Alan Seiffert said, “Prince’s passing remains incomprehensible to all of us. We celebrate his life and legacy every day at Paisley Park, a place that Prince wanted to share with the world. So, on this day especially, we acknowledge the incredible force and inspiration Prince is in people’s lives and open up our doors for them to pay their respects.”

The Current is also making plans to honor Prince next month, and will announcing details shortly.