Dessa’s new song is called ‘Terry Gross,’ and you can watch the lyric video here

Terry Gross (Brad Barket/Getty Images for The New Yorker); Dessa (Eamon Coyne/MPR)

What do Carmen Sandiego, Lauryn Hill, and Terry Gross have in common? They’re all among Dessa’s influences, according to her latest single. “Terry Gross” is part of Dessa’s “IDES” series of new tracks, and we’re proud to premiere the lyric video. The track is produced by Doomtree’s Paper Tiger and Lazerbeak along with Andy Thompson; Matthew Levine (Cosmic Fox Media) created the fun visuals.