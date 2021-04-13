Musicians react to the police killing of Daunte Wright

A memorial for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, photographed on April 12. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Musicians around the world, and particularly here in Minnesota, have been sharing grief and anger at the police killing of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center on Sunday. Below is a selection of those responses. Our colleagues at MPR News are continuing to cover this developing story.

Nothing to reform. Burn it down and start over without the overwhelming and evil hatred. — PFIZENBERG👩🏾‍🔬 (@PsalmOne) April 12, 2021

We cannot get comfortable! May God bless the soul of Daunte Wright. pic.twitter.com/dat8iwF5u0 — COMMON (@common) April 13, 2021

It feels like Black people are murdered by police everyday in Mpls. I’m positive we’re all pretty much over being killed for literally existing. I’m seething. I’m tired. Peace isn’t always the answer. — Angel Davanport (@youngnsilky) April 12, 2021

How many more Black lives will be lost at the hands of police? This is why we need police reform.

Why is the police chief making a conclusion after he refuses to discuss details? We need police reform. A mistake???? How does this happen?? We need police reform. — Stevie Wonder (@StevieWonder) April 12, 2021

I don’t want to hear another elected official from the state of Minnesota say that they are mourning the loss of Black life at the hands of police if they are not also actively fighting to change the way policing happens in this state. We will mourn, you must act. Period. — Tish Jones (@TheTishJones) April 12, 2021

Sending my deepest condolences to the Black community tonight. I am sick with sadness and anger. 💔 Among other things, America needs to put an immediate end to armed police officers at traffic stops… This is outrageous and I can't even wrap my head around it. #BlackLivesMatter — Gaelynn Lea: #BeKind 🕊 #MaskUp 😷 #StaySafe (@GaelynnLea) April 12, 2021

Every day I fear for my dad, my brothers, my sisters, my step-child, my neighbors, me. We do not deserve to live in fear. We need abolition now. — defund the police (@NadirahMcGill) April 12, 2021

Whether I acknowledge it or not, as a white person, the police were created to protect me and those that look like me (and my property). When I understand that, I see that I hold ridiculous power in the situation and that inaction, or a passive view, is violence. — Holly Hansen (@zooanimal) April 12, 2021

Daunte Wright was murdered in Minnesota yesterday. This continuation of brutality, violence, and absence of justice is sickening, and yet baked into the system. To ignore or normalize the senseless killing of Black people by police is another tragedy. Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/C2VbT9VrpD — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) April 12, 2021

I’ve been seeing some people on here who want tattoos in my handwriting… if you donate here I’ll write whatever you want https://t.co/WsnXHPweEJ — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) April 12, 2021