Local Current Blog

Musicians react to the police killing of Daunte Wright

by Jay Gabler ·
Add a comment
A memorial for Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, photographed on April 12. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Musicians around the world, and particularly here in Minnesota, have been sharing grief and anger at the police killing of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center on Sunday. Below is a selection of those responses. Our colleagues at MPR News are continuing to cover this developing story.