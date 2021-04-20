Local Current Blog

Musicians react to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

by Jay Gabler ·
A memorial outside Conga, where George Floyd formerly worked, photographed on June 1, 2020. (Jay Gabler/MPR)

This afternoon, a Minneapolis jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts of murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. The case drew international attention, sparking months of demonstrations and cries for justice in the music community and beyond. Below is a sampling of artists’ reactions today. For more on this developing news story, follow MPR News.