Musicians react to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

A memorial outside Conga, where George Floyd formerly worked, photographed on June 1, 2020. (Jay Gabler/MPR)

This afternoon, a Minneapolis jury found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts of murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. The case drew international attention, sparking months of demonstrations and cries for justice in the music community and beyond. Below is a sampling of artists’ reactions today. For more on this developing news story, follow MPR News.

Love to George Floyd’s family. — K.Raydio (@kraydiomusic) April 20, 2021

Celebrate this action of accountability & still understand the fight towards justice is far from over. Now more then ever the pressure can’t yield. We are still living under military occupation & police are still murdering children. Back to normal is a death sentence. — TITI XOCHIQUETZAL (@iamladymidnight) April 20, 2021

Watching everyone on Nicollet

cheering and honking at each other. I mean guilty on second and third degree is a polite way of saying first degree but ill take it. Thank god tbh — 𝕹𝖔𝖛𝖞𝖔𝖓😴 (@FindingNovyon) April 20, 2021

We still have to fight for justice yall. Remember that “we voted Obama in yay racism is gone!” feeling? Yeah…let’s learn from that. I’m happy for the Floyd family tho. Especially his daughter. But there is still a slew of mountain to climb. — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) April 20, 2021

George Floyd was now officially MURDERED — Al Church (@AlChurchmusic) April 20, 2021

Hallelujah!!!!!!!! — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 20, 2021

Thank you Jesus! I’m in tears. May your legacy live on forever #GeorgeFloyd. 🙏🏽❤️ — Ciara (@ciara) April 20, 2021

More work to be done needless to say – but thank God for these verdicts . 🙏🏽✨ A Step Forward. — JODY WATLEY (@jodywatley) April 20, 2021

Justice for George Floyd.

Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/6iBBXwY5cr — Bev (@BevBand) April 20, 2021

Sentencing is the real litmus test. — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 20, 2021

Minneapolis is the future — N/A/E/E/M (@NAEEMmusic) April 20, 2021