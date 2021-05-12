Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Carole King, Foo Fighters among 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Tina Turner performs in Paris, 1987. (BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Sponsor

Sponsor

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2021. The 13 inductees include Tina Turner, Carole King, and Foo Fighters, each marking multiple inductions: Turner was previously inducted with Ike Turner, King with collaborator Gerry Goffin, and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl with Nirvana. Jay-Z was also voted in, along with Foo Fighters an inductee in his first year of eligibility.

Other inductees include the Go-Go’s and Todd Rundgren in the performer category; and Kraftwerk, Charley Patton; and Gil Scott-Heron in the early influence category. The Musical Excellence Award, whose winners are selected by committee, will go to rapper LL Cool J, keyboardist Billy Preston, and guitarist Randy Rhoads. The Ahmet Ertegun Award for Lifetime Achievement, which recognizes behind-the-scenes notables, will go to record executive Clarence Avant.

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture”, said Rock Hall chairman John Sykes in a statement. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

This year marks the first time three women will be inducted in the performers category. This year’s induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 30.