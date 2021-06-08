A Minnesota guide to Record Store Day 2021: Drop one

Caydence Records & Coffee, photographed in 2017. (Cecilia Johnson/MPR)

Independent music shops and supporters are rearing up for Record Store Day, which arrives on June 12 this year with the first of two drops.

Record Store Day kicked off in 2008 to support small-scale record stores across the United States and spotlight their role in local music communities. Today, the internationally celebrated holiday draws musicheads to their local shops in search of limited-edition titles, early releases, and a shared sense of excitement. Dozens of Minnesota music shops from Minneapolis to Moorhead will participate in the festivities this year.

Expect a wide array of exclusive tunes, including new LPs from a few Minnesota legends in the first drop this Saturday. The remaining Record Store Day releases will arrive next month on July 17. You can look up which releases correspond with each drop date here.

Though the chaotic communal spirit persists, the logistics of the day will look different than most years in order to reduce crowding. Many smaller shops will forego games, giveaways and in-store performances to keep traffic flowing through limited capacity spaces. As precautionary measurements will vary store-to-store, it’s best to read up on those before heading out.

Even with physical restrictions, some record shops have creative plans in place to celebrate the big day. If you’re looking to pick up a LP as well as collect a ’60s “Summer of Love” t-shirt, catch a patio performance, or snag a free donut, you’re in luck. Here are some of the local festivities happening this Saturday:

Caydence Records & Coffee (Minneapolis)

Shoppers can enjoy a cup of joe and a patio show while sifting through the vinyl bins at Caydence Records. 13-year-old singer-songwriter Samantha Haatvedt will perform 10-11 a.m, followed by country musician Cap’n Seabeard at 2-3 p.m.

Mother’s Records (Moorhead)

Up north, Mother’s Records will open early at 8 a.m. and reward the dedicated folks lined up before that with free coffee and donuts. Mother’s also promises their biggest Orange Sticker Sale ever on items outside of the Record Store Day releases.

Electric Fetus (Minneapolis)

The Electric Fetus’s garage will be solely stocked with Record Store Day releases from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., before they move the remaining titles inside at 1 p.m. For early birds lining up before opening, rest assured that a porta-potty will be provided.

Down In The Valley (Golden Valley and Maple Grove)

Down In The Valley’s Golden Valley and Maple Grove locations will partake in Record Store Day while the Crystal location remains open to shoppers uninterested in the commotion. This year, Down In The Valley partnered with Broken Clock Brewery in Minneapolis to drop a Record Store Day lager named “Liquid Fidelity” on June 12. With the second drop on July 17th comes the lager with lime, aptly titled “Liquid Fidelity – The Remix.”

Mill City Sound (Hopkins)

Mill City Sound promises they’ve ordered big in preparation for this drop. Shoppers can show up as early as 7 a.m. to claim a number before the store opens at 9 a.m., but aren’t required to be physically in line all morning. The first 100 customers will also receive a sweet ’60s-themed “Summer of Love” Record Store Day shirt.

A couple of RSD 2021 releases arriving on June 12 from Minnesota musicians:

The Replacements – The Pleasure Is All Yours: The Pleased to Meet Me Outtakes & Alternates

This collection contains tracks, alternates and outtakes from the Replacements’ sessions for their fifth studio album, Pleased to Meet Me.

Prince – The Truth

This album originally debuted as one part of Prince’s 1998 triple album Crystal Ball, but will be available on vinyl for the first time ever this Saturday. The Truth is also Prince’s first album to be labeled “acoustic”, though it admittedly contains some electronic elements.

If you have your eyes set on some exclusive limited releases, note that most stores will open early on June 12 and may have a long line formed before doors open. Some stores, like the Electric Fetus have posted instructions on where to line up in-person while others like Mill City Sound plan to use a waitlist app that morning. Best to get your game plan written soon if you’re hoping to score those rare releases. If you’re not interested in shopping in-person, many stores like Down In The Valley plan to post their remaining supply for sale online on June 13.

However you may choose to celebrate, Record Store Day is a chance to show some love for the local music community and support the infrastructure that upholds it.