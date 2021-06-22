Low announce new album ‘HEY WHAT,’ share single ‘Days Like These’

Mimi Parker and Alan Sparhawk of Low. (Courtesy Sub Pop Records)

Low have announced their 13th full-length album. The Duluth-based trio will release HEY WHAT on Sept. 10, and a first single called “Days Like These” is out now with a music video directed by Karlos Rene Ayala. HEY WHAT will be Low’s third collaboration with producer BJ Burton, and their first since 2018’s acclaimed Double Negative.

According to a press release from Sub Pop Records, “The new album finds the group focusing on their craft, staying out of the fray, and holding fast their faith to find new ways to express the discord and delight of being alive, to turn the duality of existence into hymns we can share. These ten pieces — each built around their own instantaneous, undeniable hook — are turbocharged by the vivid textures that surround them.”

A 2022 North American tour will kick off on March 22 in Bloomington, Indiana.