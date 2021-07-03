Photos: First Avenue is wide open again, as the Suburbs play the 7th St Entry

Photos by Darin Kamnetz for MPR

“We welcome you back,” said longtime First Avenue stage manager Conrad Sverkerson (as reported by Chris Riemenschneider on Instagram), joined at the 7th St Entry by fellow staffers including general manager Nate Kranz, talent buyer Sonia Grover, marketing head Ashley Ryan, and owner Dayna Frank last night. A sold-out audience attended the first full-capacity show at the legendary venue since it had to abruptly close last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below, l-r: Sonia Grover, Dayna Frank, and Ashley Ryan.

Radiochurch

The Suburbs