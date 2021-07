Photos: Nur-D, Finding Novyon, Xavier Goodman, and JAKI re-open the Fine Line

Photos by Darin Kamnetz for MPR

Last night, the Fine Line presented its first show since the COVID shutdown: Nur-D and Finding Novyon co-headlining a bill with support from Xavier Goodman and JAKI.

JAKI

Xavier Goodman

Finding Novyon

Nur-D