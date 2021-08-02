Photos: Gully Boys celebrate good vibes and live music at the Fine Line

Natalie Klemond (left) and Kathy Callahan (right) of Gully Boys at the Fine Line on July 31, 2021. All photos by Darin Kamnetz for MPR.

Sponsor

Sponsor

“It’s really intimidating to be back after a year of sadness,” Nadirah McGill confessed from behind the drums on Saturday. “You got it, babe!” yelled someone in the crowd.

McGill and their Gully Boys bandmates — Kathy Callahan and Natalie Klemond, plus guest guitarist Mariah Mercedes — headlined the Fine Line for the first time last weekend, selling it out with assists from VIAL, bugsy, and Dad Bod. This quadruple bill united some of the most exciting, extraordinary rock bands in town.

Gully Boys performed several songs from their upcoming EP Favorite Son (out Sept. 10 via Get Better Records). Plus: Not So Brave cuts “Neopet Graveyard” and “Big Bad Luvr,” alongside “New Song No. 2” from their 2019 EP Phony. Bailey Cogan from 26 BATS! joined Gully Boys for a song dedicated to Callahan’s grandmother. Not every new song connected with the crowd, but late capitalism lambaste “Russian Doll” ripped through the room.

Gully Boys are clearly conscientious — they apologized several times for minor technical difficulties, and McGill encouraged crowd members to wear masks and get vaccinated against COVID-19. Yet only free-ass motherf—ers end their show with a Gavin DeGraw cover. Gully Boys’ encore was a jubilant version of DeGraw’s early-2000s anthem “I Don’t Want To Be.”

Earlier in the evening, VIAL performed furious songs from their new album Loudmouth, juxtaposing manic giggles and violent threats. bugsy’s Emily Schoonover showed how their voice has matured since their time in Bruise Violet, and Dad Bod opened the show.

Dad Bod

bugsy

VIAL









Gully Boys