Photos: Water is Life performers rally against Line 3 at Bayfront Festival Park

by Darin Kamnetz ·
People decorate a large cloth spread out at Water is Life
People decorate a large cloth at Water is Life in Duluth on Aug. 18, 2021. All photos by Darin Kamnetz for MPR.

What a backdrop for a music festival. Visually, Lake Superior filled the horizon at Bayfront Festival Park yesterday during the Water is Life protest show. Socially, Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement pipeline loomed large. As the new Line 3 surpasses 80% completion, spilling drilling fluid and destroying wild rice beds, a cohort of organizers (Winona LaDuke, David Huckfelt, First Avenue) and artists (Bon Iver, Hippo Campus, Quiltman, Keith Secola, and more) spun up a 13-act concert to raise awareness and benefit LaDuke’s environmental nonprofit Honor the Earth. – Cecilia Johnson

Water is Life

Corey Medina

Corey Medina performs at Water is Life at Bayfront Festival Park on Aug. 18, 2021

Superior Siren

Superior Siren perform at Water is LifeYoung people pose in front of a Stop Line 3 bannerSuperior Siren perform at Water is Life

Larry Long

Larry Long performs at Water is LifeLarry Long performs at Water is Life

Alan Sparhawk

Alan Sparhawk at Water is LifeWater is Life dancer

Annie Humphrey

Annie Humphrey performs at Water is LifeA booth with a sign saying, "Treaty rights, not greedy whites"

Quiltman

Quiltman performs at Water is Life

Charlie Parr

Charlie Parr performs at Water is Life Charlie Parr performs at Water is Life

Keith Secola

Keith Secola performs at Water is LifeA flag that reads, "Honor treaties" in capital letters Lissie watches the show at Water is LifeMary Lyons speaks at Water is LifeJT Bates drums for Keith Secola at Water is LifeKeith Secola performs at Water is Life

David Huckfelt & the Unarmed Forces

David Huckfelt performs at Water is Life David Huckfelt performs at Water is LifeMusician David Huckfelt and water protector Tania Aubid

Lissie

Lissie performs at Water is Life

Adia Victoria

Adia Victoria performs at Water is Life

Hippo Campus

Hippo Campus perform at Water is LifeHippo Campus perform at Water is LifeCrowd members sing along with Hippo Campus at Water is LifeHippo Campus perform at Water is Life

Bon Iver

Bon Iver perform at Water is Life Bon Iver perform at Water is LifeBon Iver perform at Water is Life Bon Iver perform at Water is Life Bon Iver perform at Water is Life