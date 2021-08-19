Photos: Water is Life performers rally against Line 3 at Bayfront Festival Park

People decorate a large cloth at Water is Life in Duluth on Aug. 18, 2021. All photos by Darin Kamnetz for MPR.

Sponsor

Sponsor

What a backdrop for a music festival. Visually, Lake Superior filled the horizon at Bayfront Festival Park yesterday during the Water is Life protest show. Socially, Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement pipeline loomed large. As the new Line 3 surpasses 80% completion, spilling drilling fluid and destroying wild rice beds, a cohort of organizers (Winona LaDuke, David Huckfelt, First Avenue) and artists (Bon Iver, Hippo Campus, Quiltman, Keith Secola, and more) spun up a 13-act concert to raise awareness and benefit LaDuke’s environmental nonprofit Honor the Earth. – Cecilia Johnson

Corey Medina

Superior Siren

Larry Long

Alan Sparhawk

Annie Humphrey

Quiltman

Charlie Parr

Keith Secola

David Huckfelt & the Unarmed Forces

Lissie

Adia Victoria

Hippo Campus

Bon Iver