Tracking Twin Cities music venues’ vaccination requirements

7th St Entry. (Illustration by Allegra Lockstadt for MPR)

With a rapidly-changing public health environment, an increasing number of music venues are requiring vaccination against COVID-19 for entry. Below is a list of the latest expectations at many Twin Cities music venues. We’ll update this post as policies change, but please check venues’ websites to confirm their latest policies before purchasing tickets or heading out the door! If you represent a venue with a policy change, or one you’d like added to this post, e-mail localshow@mpr.org.

7th St Entry

“Effective immediately, all concerts and events at First Avenue and associated venues will require either proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 72 hours. Patrons must have a completed COVID-19 vaccination card, with their final dose at least fourteen days prior to the event, or a negative COVID-19 test result from 72 hours or less prior to the event.”

331 Club

This venue has no vaccination policy available currently.

The Armory

“The Armory follows all state and federal mandates when it comes to COVID safety at the time of each event. On an event by event basis, the event promoter or artist may require additional safety mandates. The Armory will communicate to ticket holders the specific event policy well before each show.”

Cabooze

This venue has no vaccination policy available currently.

Cedar Cultural Center

“Effective Friday, August 13th, 2021, The Cedar Cultural Center will require either proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination regimen OR proof of a negative COVID-19 test (which was taken 72 hours prior) for any person to enter any events held at The Cedar. The COVID-19 vaccination card must show a completed regimen that concluded at least 14 days before the date of the event that the patron plans to attend.”

Dakota Jazz Club

“Effective immediately, all performances at the Dakota will require either proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 72 hours. Patrons must have a completed COVID-19 vaccination card or a photo of their card, with their final dose at least fourteen days prior to the event, or a negative COVID-19 test result from 72 hours or less prior to the event.”

Day Block Brewing

This venue has no vaccination policy available currently.

Fillmore Minneapolis

Starting Oct. 3, the Fillmore and all other Live Nation venues will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Fine Line Music Café

“Effective immediately, all concerts and events at First Avenue and associated venues will require either proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 72 hours. Patrons must have a completed COVID-19 vaccination card, with their final dose at least fourteen days prior to the event, or a negative COVID-19 test result from 72 hours or less prior to the event.”

First Avenue

“Effective immediately, all concerts and events at First Avenue and associated venues will require either proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 72 hours. Patrons must have a completed COVID-19 vaccination card, with their final dose at least fourteen days prior to the event, or a negative COVID-19 test result from 72 hours or less prior to the event.”

Fitzgerald Theater

“Effective immediately, all concerts and events at First Avenue and associated venues will require either proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 72 hours. Patrons must have a completed COVID-19 vaccination card, with their final dose at least fourteen days prior to the event, or a negative COVID-19 test result from 72 hours or less prior to the event.”

Hook & Ladder

“All Indoor performances will require guests show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination.”

Icehouse

This venue has no vaccination policy available currently.

Minnesota State Fair

No vaccination or test required for entry. “Based on recent guidance by the CDC, we reiterate that you are strongly urged to wear a face covering indoors and in outdoor crowded settings, regardless of vaccination status.”

Mortimer’s

This venue has no vaccination policy available currently.

Mystic Lake Showroom

This venue has no vaccination policy available currently.

Myth

This venue has no vaccination policy available currently.

Northrop

This venue has no vaccination policy available currently.

Orchestra Hall

“Effective September 20, 2021, anyone entering Orchestra Hall will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival.”

Paisley Park

“For all non-tour-related events at Paisley Park, beginning August 28th, 2021, we will require proof of a full series of Covid-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken in the prior 72 hours. Masks will also be required for events.”

Palace Theatre

“Effective immediately, all concerts and events at First Avenue and associated venues will require either proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 72 hours. Patrons must have a completed COVID-19 vaccination card, with their final dose at least fourteen days prior to the event, or a negative COVID-19 test result from 72 hours or less prior to the event.”

Pantages Theatre

This venue has no vaccination policy available currently.

Skyway Theatre

This venue has no vaccination policy available currently.

State Theatre

This venue has no vaccination policy available currently.

Surly Festival Field

“Effective immediately, all concerts and events at First Avenue and associated venues will require either proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 72 hours. Patrons must have a completed COVID-19 vaccination card, with their final dose at least fourteen days prior to the event, or a negative COVID-19 test result from 72 hours or less prior to the event.”

Target Center

“All guests must review and verbally respond to a series of health screening survey questions prior to entering the arena to verify that they are not potentially infectious”

Target Field

This venue has no vaccination policy available currently.

Turf Club

“Effective immediately, all concerts and events at First Avenue and associated venues will require either proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the prior 72 hours. Patrons must have a completed COVID-19 vaccination card, with their final dose at least fourteen days prior to the event, or a negative COVID-19 test result from 72 hours or less prior to the event.”

Uptown VFW Music Room

This venue has no vaccination policy available currently.

U.S. Bank Stadium

This venue has no vaccination policy available currently.

Varsity Theater

Starting Oct. 3, the Varsity and all other Live Nation venues will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Xcel Energy Center

This venue has no vaccination policy available currently.