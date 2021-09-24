Bandwidth: Lizzo performs “Rumors,” covers BTS for the BBC

Lizzo performs at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge (YouTube)

Lizzo is Smooth Like “Butter”

It has been six weeks since the “Rumors” era began. Lizzo brought the song to BBC Radio 1 with her all-woman live band. And, Sasha Flute showed up for a solo midway through! The raw live energy and no Cardi B guest verse give this version of “Rumors” a feel all its own.

And then, Lizzo, band, and backing singers brought some serious funk to this cover of K-pop superstars BTS’ hit “Butter.” As the multi-part harmonies lock in, they are clearly loving this moment.

Nevermind at 30

How many times have you rebought the same flannel shirt over the past three decades? Today is the 30th anniversary of the release of Nirvana’s Nevermind, and you can expect The Current to dig into this milestone all weekend long. Back in 1991, Nirvana played at First Avenue. Wrap your mind around that for a second. And there’s a not-too-bad recording! Couple notes: They played a focused and fun set with entertaining banter in between songs. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” gets dropped in fairly early, “Territorial P******s” totally wails, the Bleach stuff sounds amazing, and there’s a teaser of In Utero with “Rape Me” at the end of the night.

For more, check out Cecilia Johnson and Jay Gabler’s piece interviewing a new generation of local acts: VIAL, EVV, Heart to Gold, and Danielle Cusack (Bruise Violet, Scrunchies, Tony Peachka) about Nevermind‘s influence on their artistry.

Trampled by Turtles on COVID-19

TBT’s frontman Dave Simonett dropped a reminder to fans that we’re still experiencing a pandemic.

