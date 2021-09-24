Bandwidth: Lizzo performs “Rumors,” covers BTS for the BBC
Welcome to Bandwidth, The Current digital team’s weekly roundup of news, music we like, and upcoming concerts. (Got a local topic you think we should include? Hit up localshow@mpr.org.)
Lizzo is Smooth Like “Butter”
It has been six weeks since the “Rumors” era began. Lizzo brought the song to BBC Radio 1 with her all-woman live band. And, Sasha Flute showed up for a solo midway through! The raw live energy and no Cardi B guest verse give this version of “Rumors” a feel all its own.
And then, Lizzo, band, and backing singers brought some serious funk to this cover of K-pop superstars BTS’ hit “Butter.” As the multi-part harmonies lock in, they are clearly loving this moment.
Nevermind at 30
How many times have you rebought the same flannel shirt over the past three decades? Today is the 30th anniversary of the release of Nirvana’s Nevermind, and you can expect The Current to dig into this milestone all weekend long. Back in 1991, Nirvana played at First Avenue. Wrap your mind around that for a second. And there’s a not-too-bad recording! Couple notes: They played a focused and fun set with entertaining banter in between songs. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” gets dropped in fairly early, “Territorial P******s” totally wails, the Bleach stuff sounds amazing, and there’s a teaser of In Utero with “Rape Me” at the end of the night.
For more, check out Cecilia Johnson and Jay Gabler’s piece interviewing a new generation of local acts: VIAL, EVV, Heart to Gold, and Danielle Cusack (Bruise Violet, Scrunchies, Tony Peachka) about Nevermind‘s influence on their artistry.
Trampled by Turtles on COVID-19
TBT’s frontman Dave Simonett dropped a reminder to fans that we’re still experiencing a pandemic.
From Dave. pic.twitter.com/azNOoxaEKW
— Trampled by Turtles (@tbtduluth) September 22, 2021
Read On
- Bad Bad Hats’ brand-new Walkman got a favorable write-up in Paste.
- The Guardian shined light on MMYYKK of Astralblak fame.
- Star Tribune profiled King Pari, featuring Cameron Kinghorn of Nooky Jones and Joe Christensen of PHO.
- Recent concerts: Wilco & Trampled by Turtles at Treasure Island (Star Tribune, Minnesota Monthly), Hook & Ladder’s 5th Anniversary (Music in MN), Deep Sea Diver (Music in MN), Japanese Breakfast (Music in MN, The Show Last Night), Guns ‘N Roses (Star Tribune), Harry Styles (Pioneer Press, Star Tribune)
- The Current’s Cecilia Johnson was on the scene when Questlove visited Paisley Park (Minnesota Monthly was, as well).
More from The Current
- Coffee Breaks: New Nashville, Gratitude, First Day of Fall, Americana Awards, Rise of Grunge.
- Morning Show host Jill Riley interviewed Adia Victoria about A Southern Gothic for the Album of the Week.
- Luke Taylor recapped the 2021 Americana Awards, featuring wins by Brandi Carlile, Black Pumas, and Sturgill Simpson, and also debuted a new video from Maygen and the Birdwatcher.
- Jay Gabler announced the Fugees’ live return (to Chicago, anyhow), and devoted Rock and Roll Book Club to Bessie Smith: A Poet’s Biography of a Blues Legend.
- Kanye West’s Donda has a Minnesota connection: St. Paul’s KayCyy spoke to Jeffrey Bissoy.
Weekend Gig Lists
- September 24 Gig List: Matt Wilson & his Orchestra; Alec Benjamin; DJ Jake Rudh; Julien Baker
- September 25 Gig List: Lissie, Dan + Shay, Bob Mould Band, Joan Osborne, Samia
- September 26 Gig List: Courtney Marie Andrews, SunSquabi, Mississippi Hot Club