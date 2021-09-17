Bandwidth: Minnesota music is all over Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs list

Prince applauds at the French Open in 2014. (PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images)

RIP, Norm Macdonald. May your jokes involving silly band names live on.

Minnesota’s Great Songs

Rolling Stone dropped an updated version of its The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list earlier this week. Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” topped the list (and inspired a Coffee Break on The Current Morning Show), which includes 21 songs with close Minnesota ties. Leading the way:

Bob Dylan (9 entries)

“Visions of Johanna” (317), The Byrds’ cover of “Mr. Tambourine Man” (230), “Subterranean Homesick Blues” (187), “Mr. Tambourine Man” (164), “Blowin’ in the Wind” (100), “Desolation Row” (83), “Tangled Up in Blue” (67), The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s cover of “All Along the Watchtower” (40), “Like a Rolling Stone” (4)

Prince (7 entries)

“Adore” (431), “Little Red Corvette” (360), “1999” (339), Sinéad O’Connor’s cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U” (184), “Kiss” (85), “When Doves Cry” (37), and “Purple Rain”(18)

Lizzo

“Truth Hurts” (497)

Eddie Cochran

“Summertime Blues” (432)

Janet Jackson

“Rhythm Nation” co-written by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis (475)

The Replacements

“Left of the Dial” (265)

PJ Harvey

“Rid of Me” recorded at Pachyderm Studio in Cannon Falls (194)

Previously: Here are all the Minnesota angles on Rolling Stone’s latest list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time

PaviElle returns

PaviElle’s new album, Sovereign, is out today, and there’s an album-release show at Icehouse in Minneapolis. Here’s the transcript of an interview with Sean McPherson.

