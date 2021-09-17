Bandwidth: Minnesota music is all over Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs list
RIP, Norm Macdonald. May your jokes involving silly band names live on.
Minnesota’s Great Songs
Rolling Stone dropped an updated version of its The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list earlier this week. Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” topped the list (and inspired a Coffee Break on The Current Morning Show), which includes 21 songs with close Minnesota ties. Leading the way:
Bob Dylan (9 entries)
“Visions of Johanna” (317), The Byrds’ cover of “Mr. Tambourine Man” (230), “Subterranean Homesick Blues” (187), “Mr. Tambourine Man” (164), “Blowin’ in the Wind” (100), “Desolation Row” (83), “Tangled Up in Blue” (67), The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s cover of “All Along the Watchtower” (40), “Like a Rolling Stone” (4)
Prince (7 entries)
“Adore” (431), “Little Red Corvette” (360), “1999” (339), Sinéad O’Connor’s cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U” (184), “Kiss” (85), “When Doves Cry” (37), and “Purple Rain”(18)
Lizzo
“Truth Hurts” (497)
Eddie Cochran
“Summertime Blues” (432)
Janet Jackson
“Rhythm Nation” co-written by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis (475)
The Replacements
“Left of the Dial” (265)
PJ Harvey
“Rid of Me” recorded at Pachyderm Studio in Cannon Falls (194)
Previously: Here are all the Minnesota angles on Rolling Stone’s latest list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time
PaviElle returns
PaviElle’s new album, Sovereign, is out today, and there’s an album-release show at Icehouse in Minneapolis. Here’s the transcript of an interview with Sean McPherson.
‘Here Comes a Regular’ pic.twitter.com/5XwSc5AUUZ
— party neighbor (@solace) September 12, 2021
- Concerts are back! The Current’s Cecilia Johnson hit up Square Lake Festival in Stillwater to hear Low celebrate the release of Hey What. Ahead of the show, she interviewed Bon Iver collaborator Joe Rainey Sr.
- Plus, read recaps of Lizzo at Treasure Island (Star Tribune), Basilica Block Party (Star Tribune, Music in MN), St. Vincent (Racket), Waxahatchee (Star Tribune, Music in MN), and Phoebe Bridgers, who covered the Replacements’ “Here Comes a Regular” at Surly Festival Field (Star Tribune by Andrea Swensson, Minnesota Monthly, Reviler, Music in MN).
- Semisonic frontman Dan Wilson spoke with Minneapolis-St. Paul‘s Steve Marsh.
- Jon Bream caught up with Mint Condition’s Stokley to discuss a new solo album, and penned an obituary for Prince’s brother, Johnny Nelson.
- Gully Boys met up with Racket’s Keith Harris ahead of their weekend release shows at Mortimer’s.
- Finally, Youa Vang’s “How Music Venues Can Change with #MeToo in Mind” piece is at Minnesota Monthly. (Further reading: Sophia Eris and DJ Keezy on Auntie’s, Line Check: Supporting Safe Music Spaces in Minnesota)
- Coffee Break listeners are psyched for Oktoberfest.
- Soul Asylum’s Dave Pirner told Sean McPherson he was “surprised and delighted” to be covered by Prince.
- Money named Chanhassen, home of Paisley Park, the best city. Jay Gabler asks, really? Also, Bob Mould wants showgoers to get vaccinated, a review of St. Vincent’s The Nowhere Inn, and Rock & Roll Book Club delves into Modern Lovers book Roadrunner by Joshua Clover.
- Crooners Supper Club pays homage to St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood.
- You should probably hear new songs by SZA, ill peach, The War on Drugs, Common, Geese, and Chris Bierden.
- Love for Low’s Hey What continues in our Album of the Week review.
- Don’t forget to catch Diane‘s first edition of The Local Show on Sunday at 6 p.m. (more thoughts on the matter at Minneapolis-St. Paul).
- September 17 Gig List: Dessa, Big Freedia, Kiss The Tiger, PaviElle
- September 18 Gig List: 311, Violet Nines, Mark Mallman
- September 19 Gig List: Gully Boys, Japanese Breakfast, Wizkid + Paisley Park Cinema Series: Summer of Soul with special guest Questlove
One more ahead of the weekend: Mary Bue just released this video for “Tequila Song,” and we won’t spoil it for you.