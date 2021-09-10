Bandwidth: New stuff from Gully Boys, the Replacements, Low, and more

L-r: Nadirah McGill, Natalie Klemond, and Kathy Callahan of Gully Boys outside the Fine Line on July 31, 2021 (Photo by Darin Kamnetz for MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Welcome to Bandwidth, The Current digital team’s weekly roundup of news, music we like, and upcoming concerts. (Got a local topic you think we should include? Hit up localshow@mpr.org.)

Hey, what? New Low

That’s right, the delight of Duluth’s 13th album is out today, and it’s great. Don’t just take our word for it: Pitchfork (Best New Music!), Rolling Stone, The Guardian, and UPROXX all had positive things to say. More soon from us on the album, as well as Low’s headlining performances at the weekend’s Square Lake Festival in Stillwater. Their latest visual is for the album’s opener, “White Horses,” and Mimi and Alan recently discussed Hey What with The Current’s Mac Wilson.

The Replacements reunite…

…in cartoon form. Pat Moriarity and Seth Zeichner’s animated clip for “Shutup” comes ahead of the 40th anniversary reissue of Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash due October 22. The Current’s Jim McGuinn recently spoke to Tommy Stinson about the reissue and the band’s early years.

Papa Mbye excites the Entry

Three buzzing local acts left the crowd equally buzzed Thursday evening. Photographer Darin Kamnetz (with assists from Sara Fish) posted the above video of Mbye (who just dropped a new EP) from the night. Whew! Read Jay Gabler’s review and see photos by Fish (on assignment for The Current) from the show, also featuring Miloe and bugsy, right here. Gabler noted the show went on amid vaccination/mask requirements established at many of the region’s concert venues.

You can listen to the new Gully Boys EP now

<a href="https://gullyboys.bandcamp.com/album/favorite-son">Favorite Son by Gully Boys</a> …and relive their Fine Line show, as reviewed by The Current’s Cecilia Johnson.

Read on

More from The Current

Weekend Gig Lists and more things to do