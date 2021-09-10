Bandwidth: New stuff from Gully Boys, the Replacements, Low, and more
Hey, what? New Low
That’s right, the delight of Duluth’s 13th album is out today, and it’s great. Don’t just take our word for it: Pitchfork (Best New Music!), Rolling Stone, The Guardian, and UPROXX all had positive things to say. More soon from us on the album, as well as Low’s headlining performances at the weekend’s Square Lake Festival in Stillwater. Their latest visual is for the album’s opener, “White Horses,” and Mimi and Alan recently discussed Hey What with The Current’s Mac Wilson.
The Replacements reunite…
…in cartoon form. Pat Moriarity and Seth Zeichner’s animated clip for “Shutup” comes ahead of the 40th anniversary reissue of Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash due October 22. The Current’s Jim McGuinn recently spoke to Tommy Stinson about the reissue and the band’s early years.
Papa Mbye excites the Entry
Three buzzing local acts left the crowd equally buzzed Thursday evening. Photographer Darin Kamnetz (with assists from Sara Fish) posted the above video of Mbye (who just dropped a new EP) from the night. Whew! Read Jay Gabler’s review and see photos by Fish (on assignment for The Current) from the show, also featuring Miloe and bugsy, right here. Gabler noted the show went on amid vaccination/mask requirements established at many of the region’s concert venues.
You can listen to the new Gully Boys EP now
…and relive their Fine Line show, as reviewed by The Current’s Cecilia Johnson.
Weekend Gig Lists and more things to do
- The Current Fall Guide 2021: Things to do in the Twin Cities and beyond
- September 10 Gig List: Low, Davina and the Vagabonds, TABAH, Gogol Bordello, The Belfast Cowboys, Valerie June, Van Morrison
- September 11 Gig List: Phoebe Bridgers, Lizzo, Low, Lissie, Chris Koza, Jillian Rae, Brianna Kocka, Nur-D, Bruise Violet, Solid Gold, Mae Simpson
- September 12 Gig List: Waxahatchee, Kesha, Erik Koskinen, Annie Mack
- Coming up: Avett Brothers will not be at Basilica Block Party, but Questlove will be at Paisley Park.