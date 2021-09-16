Did Prince pick the best place in America to settle down?

The intersection of Purple Parkway and Paisley Path, photographed here in 2020, is located on a piece of Chanhassen property formerly owned by Prince. (Lucy Hawthorne for MPR)

No, not Minneapolis. Yes, Prince was born and raised in the Mill City, but in the early ’80s he bought a lakeside house in Chanhassen, the Carver County suburb that would remain Prince’s primary home (aside from stints in Los Angeles and Toronto) for the remainder of his life.

“Chanhassen offers more than a chance to laugh in the purple rain,” writes Julia Glum in Money, which just named the city the best place to live in the entire United States.

“Some involved in local real estate will joke that there are people who buy in Chanhassen for the Prince connection,” notes Money. “However, most of the roughly 300 new residents who move here each year have more practical reasons: good schools and jobs, relatively affordable housing and plenty of things to do.”

It’s true that even the people who now live on the former site of Prince’s purple house from the Purple Rain era live in Chanhassen simply because they like it there; the same is presumably true of most residents of the newly-built development on the land where Prince lived and worked while Paisley Park was being built. But, wow, the best place in the country?

“We believe Chanhassen meets this moment,” writes Money, citing the area’s strong schools and ready access to nature. (While Prince and his then-wife Mayte tragically lost their only child just days after the boy’s birth, Prince did enjoy stepping out into the leafy local flora.) Money also notes the presence of the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, where Prince played his last public guitar solo and, decades earlier, cribbed a stage backdrop for the Sign O’ the Times album cover shoot.

Still, Racket’s Jay Boller raises the question of whether a city that’s 89% white can really be the country’s best place to live, bar none. As Boller notes, Chanhassen is the whitest city in Money’s top ten, and much more homogeneous than Minneapolis or St. Paul. “Money notes that Chanhassen ‘has been grappling with issues of race and inclusion’ after George Floyd’s murder,” observes Boller. “So far, direct changes include: making government forms available in Spanish.”

(In a 2015 performance at Paisley Park, Prince alluded to policing in onstage remarks suggesting one reason he might have moved to the suburb. “In Chanhassen we ain’t scared of the police at night. But I didn’t always live in Chanhassen. I used to live on Plymouth. Russell and Penn.”)

Regardless of whether Chanhassen truly belongs at the top of Money’s list, it’s a place that many Minnesotans very happily call home — and the fact that Prince was one of them is not incidental.

“Prince was Chan’s living legend,” wrote Raisa Elhadi, who grew up in Chanhassen, in a 2016 essay. “His fluid gender expression, the spectacle he curated with every public appearance, his refusal to adhere to Chanhassen’s sartorial norms — all were a welcome diversion from our bread-and-butter community, and people revered him for it. He traveled through the town in whispers, and every member of the community had their own story about him, or had at least heard a few.”

Neither of other two Minnesota cities on Money’s list has such a prominent place in music history, but let’s not slight Woodbury (number 29), where 75% of Hippo Campus grew up; or Rosemount (number 32), home town of Bully’s Alicia Bognanno.