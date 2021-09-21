Fugees announce reunion tour (but it’s going to mean a road trip for Minnesotans)

Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Pras Michel at the BET Awards in 2005. (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Yes, you read that right: the Fugees are getting back together. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel have announced a world tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their hit album The Score. The news comes 15 years after the band’s breakup.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” said Hill in a statement. “I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

The reunion launches tomorrow — yes, tomorrow, as in Wednesday, Sept. 22 — with a pop-up show at a venue in New York that’s yet to be announced. The next scheduled show is also the closest the band will come to Minnesota: United Center in Chicago. The tour continues across the country and ultimately the world, wrapping up in Ghana on Dec. 18.

“As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees,” said Wyclef in a statement, “my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 24 via Live Nation.