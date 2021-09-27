Minnesota arts community mourns writer Pamela Espeland

A portrait of Pamela Espeland by her husband, John Whiting. (Facebook)

Pamela Espeland, a writer and editor who was one of the busiest and most passionate journalists covering the Minnesota arts scene, died on Sunday evening after an apparent stroke, according to a statement her family shared this afternoon on Facebook.

“Many of you know her as a voice for the Twin Cities arts community,” they wrote in a post made available to Espeland’s Facebook friends. “Some of you probably met her and John at a show at the Dakota, Orchestra Hall, Icehouse, or the old Artists Quarter. You’ve likely read her column, interviews, and articles on MinnPost and [the] Star Tribune. Maybe you caught her at the yarn shop or Sebastian Joe’s. As a friend once told her, ‘You’re accepted at more places than VISA.'”

Tanner Curl, executive director of MinnPost — where Espeland was a longtime arts columnist — wrote on Twitter that he was “absolutely stunned” at the news, and that the publication was preparing “a remembrance that will be a start to recognize the incredible gifts that Pamela brought to MinnPost and to our community.”

Espeland was a familiar face to thousands of Twin Cities artists and audience members who became accustomed to seeing her at concerts, plays, art exhibits, and readings. She was a great enthusiast, but brought a critical perspective to her writing and a well-honed reporter’s instinct for important stories like her most recent MinnPost article, about the departure of community advocate Joan Vonderbruggen from the Hennepin Theatre Trust.

As the Twin Cities Arts Reader notes, Espeland was a Carleton College graduate who “alternately authored, coauthored, or edited more than 200 books, including both fiction and non-fiction titles,” during her employment with Minnesota’s Free Spirit Publishing, which specializes in self-help books for kids. She also wrote for the Star Tribune, National Public Radio, and other sources. Marianne Combs, a fellow arts journalist, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support Espeland’s widower John Whiting: a photographer whose work often accompanied Espeland’s stories.

In the music world, Espeland was known as a fan of all types of music, but she was particularly knowledgeable and passionate about jazz. She understood the depth of our jazz scene, and constantly worked to illuminate its stories. Many of us at The Current knew and worked alongside Pamela, and our thoughts are with her family and colleagues at this very sad time.

“Pamela was one of the first people to make me feel truly welcome in the jazz scene as a talent booker,” remembers Diane, host of The Current’s Local Show. “Her warmth and care for the arts community was undeniable.”

It is with absolute sadness that we share some terrible, terrible news: Pamela Espeland, a giant of the local Arts & Culture scene who wrote the indispensable Artscape column for @MinnPostArts, has suddenly passed away. We're shell shocked by the news. — Secrets of the City (@SecretsCity) September 27, 2021

The Loft shares in mourning the loss and celebrating the life of Pamela Espeland. She was one-of-a-kind—a top-notch journalist and a fierce advocate for the arts. RIP https://t.co/diLxXx4owW — Loft Literary Center (@loftliterary) September 27, 2021

Absolutely shocked and heartbroken. Pamela was a generous and warm reporter, a joy to work with, and her passion for ALL local arts shined in her column. She’ll be so deeply missed. https://t.co/0NavkCm5IC — Elise🍂 (@clownterculture) September 27, 2021

I am so shocked by the sudden passing of Pamela Espeland @bebopified 😢 she was so delightful and insightful. — Sheila Smith M.A. (@SheWhoTravels) September 27, 2021

I am heartbroken. Pamela was not only a treasure of the arts community, she was a dear friend. Carport happy hours at her house with her husband John and @timmpls got me through this pandemic. I can’t believe I’ll never talk to her again. She was an incredible person. https://t.co/0KTkTod9By — Sara Marsh (@sara09marsh) September 27, 2021

I’m stunned. Devastated. Pamela Espeland was the most generous arts reporter. For me and countless others, she was always there. She wrote about just about everything I ever did with @t2p2improv and now the @WestminsterTHF. I was just emailing with her last week. https://t.co/EAlwP6Vfpw — Tane Danger (@TaneDanger) September 27, 2021

I'm really saddened to learn of the passing of Pamela Espeland. She was a credit to what journalism could be and as strong an advocate for the arts as I've ever met. RIP https://t.co/ECxxRqLQRP — Chris Jones (@cimjones) September 27, 2021