St. Paul’s KayCyy tapped gospel roots to work on Kanye West’s ‘Donda’

KayCyy, seen in a still from the "Flew By You" music video, released August 5. (Courtesy YouTube)

After much anticipation, Kanye West finally dropped his 10th studio album, Donda, at the end of August. The 26-track gospel trap album — named after West’s late mother, who died in 2007 — features more than a dozen of the hottest artists in the rap game, including a rising star from the Twin Cities, KayCyy.

Before the release, I caught up with KayCyy (formerly KayCyy Pluto). We spoke about how he met Kanye, the Yeezy School of Music, recording at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and his upcoming projects.

When did you first meet Kanye West?

KayCyy: I work with [Abou “Bu” Thiam], Akon’s brother. He ended up managing [Kanye], then we been working on the album and it’s been two years. I first met him in L.A., but no music, it was just a connection. I just played him one song.

From that one song, how did you end up on the album?

He told me, “Come work on this album. See if you make it. It’s not a guarantee if you make it.” It was like school. What I brought was melodies.

We happened to work on a gospel album, and we happened to tap into my gospel roots. The first songs I wrote was gospel, so gospel made it easier for us to relate; I could feel it more. It’s for the soul. I mentioned God a lot in my music. It was the perfect project for me to get on. I feel like I was always on the same vibe.

I contributed melodies and added some lyrics to “Hurricane,” but I’m not an artist on the song. For that song, I was just seeing how I could add melodies and create a bridge. I’m on “Keep My Spirit Alive” with Griselda and Ye.

You’ve described working with Kanye as “the Yeezy School of Music.” What do you mean when you say that?

It’s been a high level learning experience. It’s been amazing — picking up stuff, learning about music and production-wise, just tapping into a whole ‘nother level.

When you’re working with Ye, there’s so many dope artists there to produce or writing, or just [to be] there. You’re always trying to present stuff to him. He’s like the teacher. It felt like school and you want to show A-level, A-plus type stuff. He refers to it that way, too. It’s like going to a camp with Michael Jordan when he was playing basketball — playing with one of the greatest.

What was recording in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta like?

It was different. We were cooking in another studio space around the stadium. It was dope seeing everyone that was there. Every day we were dedicated, like fourth-quarter crunch time of getting the album done. We would all have to match, wear all black or Donda tees and black pants and black shoes. Everyone was in sync, and that was dope to see that.

Since meeting Kanye, you’ve had a chance to meet A-listers like Travis Scott and Justin Bieber. Talk to me about those encounters.

I met Bieber in Wyoming while working on Donda. The Travis thing happened because of his club appearance and the gang being there. It was lit, being with an A-list artist, seeing that experience. Rolling Loud was dope and how he rocked the stage.

What have you picked up from those two artists and Kanye that you’ve applied to your own projects?

Work ethic from Ye and Trav, knowing what makes someone great, the seriousness, the craft, it’s no relaxing. The greats always try to bring it to the next level. If I’m going to do this, this is what I’m going to do.

You’re now on Donda, and millions of new fans across the globe will have the chance to hear you for the first time. What’s next for you?

I have time to myself now. When I’m not doing anything else, I just finish my own. I’m pretty close. I make time when I don’t got to do every project. I’m also a songwriter. I pick and choose what I love and be a part of. Right now that’s what I want to do. My sh*t’s first.

Is there an album on the way?

It’s an album or project. I’m trying to make the biggest debut for me. A classic debut. There’s a couple features on there, and Imma share that soon. Just been working on that.

With your recent success, any words for fellow Twin Cities artists?

We’re finally opening the door. We been doing sh** for a while. Feels good doing that for Minnesota specifically. Just trying to add more names on the list, so Minnesota isn’t just Prince. BUT, we have to have the level of Prince, that’s legendary sh**. Opening doors for other artists, lots of dope talents there.

I know you spend lots of time in Los Angeles, but can we expect you home?

I got a show there the 28th of September at First Avenue, tickets on sale now. I’m planning to do an album listening there. I’m coming back!

Follow KayCyy’s Instagram for updates on new music.