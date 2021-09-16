Take it from Bob Mould: Vaccination and masking are no joke

Bob Mould at The Current in 2016.

“You’ve got to follow house rules,” says Bob Mould in a new video announcement. His former band Hüsker Dü were always better at that than, say, the Replacements — but back in the ’80s, the stakes around concert comportment were never as high as they are today.

In plain language, Mould tells fans that they need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 if they want to attend shows on his fall tour, which kicks off in Boston tonight and hits First Avenue on Sept. 25.

“If you’re having hesitancy on any level” regarding vaccination, says Mould, “I recommend you get a refund at point of purchase immediately.” He and his band will be doing their part, Mould emphasizes, with vaccination and regular testing.

Mould also asks attendees to wear masks, noting that holding a drink doesn’t exempt anyone. “Let’s focus on the idea of keeping the mask on except while biting or sipping.”

As Mould notes, not just lives but livelihoods are at stake: even if vaccination prevents serious illness from Covid-19, a positive test by any band member will effectively end the tour, disappointing both artists and fans.

“We can’t wait to play again,” concludes Mould with a smile. “I think it’s going to be really special, but we need your cooperation. We’re a community here. We’re in this together.”

