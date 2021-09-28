The Come-Up: A summer recap and early fall jams from 11 Minnesota artists

L-R: Video stills from XINA's "Lullaby by Whitenoise" and Papa Mbye's "ONLY RIGHT" (YouTube)

Is it just me, or has the pandemic made time fly faster than usual? Like, the summer always buzzes by, but I swear July was just yesterday. Maybe, it’s just me. With the sun still shining in the Cities for the early days of fall, it’s a good time to review some new and new-to-me hits and projects from the summer and early fall.

Let’s hop right in!

XINA – “Lullaby by Whitenoise”

Can we talk about the music video for “Lullaby by Whitenoise”? Oh, you haven’t seen it? Quickly, watch the video and then come back to this comment. Oh, you’re back. It was special, wasn’t it?? XINA’s mature vocals paired with a devilishly haunting performance was a sight to behold. If you haven’t watched it yet, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?

Big Bottle Wyanna – “Aye”

All summer, Motivation To Hustle has been promoting Minnesota’s Big Bottle Wyanna’s “Aye” on all social platforms. The song has been a hit, with more than 300,000 views on YouTube and 40,000 streams on Spotify. It’s the type of song that you’ll be playing to set off the next kickback.

Vicki V and Draco – “1942”

A new discovery for me, Vicki V and Draco make music for Twin Cities socialites that just want to have fun and live life in the moment. Their recent single “1942” is a combination of their sensual flair and hypnotic flows. Rumor has it they have an EP coming soon. Be on the lookout for it.

Yaba Gobana – “I’ll Cry” & “Dadhabee”

I’m looking forward to hearing more songs from Yaba Gobana, a Minneapolis artist of Ethiopian origin. Check out her two singles, “I’ll Cry” and “Dadhabee.”

Imade – “Outta My Mind”

I’m back in Mexico now, but my favorite part about being home is discovering Twin Cities artists in person. Guess where I met Imade? Cutting hair and cracking jokes at a barbershop on the East Side of all places. Her fade was tighter than your barber’s, but vocals and penmanship were equally skilled.

Papa Mbye – MANG FI

If there were a bingo card for the hottest young unknown artists from the Twin Cities, Papa Mbye would definitely be on it. He just released a new project MANG FI that has not-so-quietly been making noise in the Twin Cities. Peep his single “Only Right.”

Finding Novyon – ATTACK on MPLS

It’s no secret that Finding Novyon has been one of my faves for a few years now. There’s not much I can add to his ever-growing hype. That said, his latest album, ATTACK on MPLS, is special and merits a listen. My favorite song from the album is “In the Front.” Yo Novyon, we need some visuals for the album, bruv!

Yevrah – DriftVVood (Volatile Youth)

Yevrah is a native of St. Louis now residing in the Twin Cities. I was down a rabbit hole searching for new music when I came across the single “VVeight.” On it, he collaborates with another local, Essjay TheAfrocentricRatchet. Essjay’s verse is *chef’s kiss*. I then went down another rabbit hole till I discovered his recent project, DriftVVood”, featuring other Twin Cities faves, including Lewiee Blaze and Radio Ahlee. The album is a must-listen.

Izaiah Dokpa – “97 ’til Infinity”

I’m excited to see that ’97 baby Izaiah Dokpa is keeping Boom Bap alive. The Liberian native sails on any beat and is a lover of anime rhymes. Gotta love that his project is a play on Souls of Mischief’s legendary “93 ’til Infinity” (and, subsequently, Joey Bada$$’s “95 Til Infinity”) This is a dope project, and I’m looking forward to what Izaiah does next.

Pardyalone – “Addict”

A special shoutout to Jake Carter for putting Pardyalone on my radar. The Minneapolis artist is a bop with star potential. Pardyalone’s single “Addict” has been on repeat for me since it came out. Something about rock vocals on trap beats that just goes. Peep his single and the rest of his discography.

Obi Original and Shy-I – “Fanta”

Last, but certainly not least, check out “Fanta” by Obi Original and Shy-I. The Ozone Creations crew have been killing the game since they burst onto the scene a few years back. Lead artist Obi Original has only gotten better with time. His Afrobeat sound with hip-hop inspiration is always good for a certified banger, and “Fanta” is just that. On Friday, September 17, Obi released a new album, Coup D’état.

As always, if you have an artist or song that you want me to check out or feature for the next Come-Up, DM me on Twitter or Instagram (@thejeffbissoy). Till then, be safe!

Jeffrey Bissoy is a former assistant producer at MPR News. Born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, raised in The Twin Cities and now based in Mexico City, Jeffrey has grown a passion for representation and identity, Hip-Hop, and the impact of sports on society. In addition to his work at The Current, Bissoy has also written for The Sahan Journal and other outlets, and he is the CEO and founder of The Plugged App.

