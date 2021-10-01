Bandwidth: Bob Mould teams with Fred Armisen for Hüsker Dü classic
Greetings, all. Busy week over here with the launch of chances to win Rocktober concert tickets, and two big concerts to celebrate The Current’s 17th anniversary.
Bob Mould and Fred Armisen do the Dü
Portlandia fan Bob Mould is performing with Fred Armisen as part of San Francisco’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass livestream. A teaser dropped this week featuring the duo taking on Hüsker Dü’s “I Apologize” from 1985’s New Day Rising album. The full performance streams from 9:05 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. CST on Friday, October 1, on YouTube and Facebook.
Lizzo’s TED talk
Back in August, Lizzo appeared at TEDMonterey to give a talk about body positivity and the history of twerking. Now, the full #TEDtwerk is up for viewing. Speaking of, Lizzo caught up with The Current Morning Show host Jill Riley this week. “I have music coming and I’m very excited about it,” Lizzo said. “There’s no album date, but you can expect it imminently.”
‘Matscast
For a deep dive on the Replacements’ reissue of Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash, check out this episode of the Rhino Podcast featuring biographer Bob Mehr, Twin/Tone Records founder Peter Jesperson, and Rhino A&R Jason Jones.
New Kiss the Tiger video at the Cedar
The Cedar Cultural Center hosts Kiss the Tiger’s latest music video, “Grown Ass Woman,” off this year’s Vicious Kid. Watch to see a performance that serves as a fountain of youth, of sorts. For even more new music, check out Jade’s latest Music You Should Know, featuring new songs from Courtney Barnett, Bartees Strange, Idles, Snail Mail, Wet Leg and Dua Saleh.
More from The Current
- It’s the 30th anniversary of the release of Prince’s Diamonds and Pearls. Sean McPherson interviewed New Power Generation members Michael Bland and Tommy Barbarella.
- Duluth’s Gaelynn Lea is set to compose original music for a new Macbeth on Broadway starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga.
- Read Jeffrey Bissoy’s latest edition of The Come-Up for a summer recap and early fall jams from 11 Minnesota artists.
- Jay Gabler, with photographer Sara Fish documented Samia, who recorded her latest album in Minnesota, performing at the Fine Line. Also, read Jay’s review of the new Netflix documentary Britney vs. Spears, and his Rock and Roll Book Club pick Tori Amos Bootleg Webring.
- Coffee Breaks: Tourism, The Current Anniversary, Coffee, ’50s Jukebox Classics, Rocktober
- Album of the Week: Mac Wilson interviewed Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine regarding their new collaboration, A Beginner’s Mind.
- Mary Lucia interviewed The Record Company’s Chris Vos as part of a new virtual session.
Weekend Gig Lists
- October 1: Brasstracks, The Bad Man, New Power Generation, 26 BATS!, The Mavericks, Eagles
- October 2: Men I Trust, Leon Bridges, Eagles, Low Cut Connie
- October 3: Arlo Parks, John Carigie, Middle Kids, The Get Up Kids
Honoring and Remembering Pamela Espeland
Finally, a reminder that Minnesota’s arts community lost an essential voice just a few days ago. MinnPost‘s ArtScape columnist Pamela Espeland set the highest standard in her coverage, and she will be missed. You can find many remembrances gathered here. Also, MinnPost‘s managing editor Susan Albright shared a tribute; Pioneer Press added perspective from the Dakota’s Lowell Pickett and former MPR arts reporter Marianne Combs; and musician deVon Gray and Espeland’s husband John Whiting spoke to the Star Tribune. There is a GoFundMe to provide financial support to Whiting.