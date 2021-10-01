Bandwidth: Bob Mould teams with Fred Armisen for Hüsker Dü classic

Sponsor

Sponsor

Welcome to Bandwidth, The Current digital team’s weekly roundup of news, music we like, and upcoming concerts. (Got a local topic you think we should include? Hit up localshow@mpr.org.)

Greetings, all. Busy week over here with the launch of chances to win Rocktober concert tickets, and two big concerts to celebrate The Current’s 17th anniversary.

Bob Mould and Fred Armisen do the Dü

Portlandia fan Bob Mould is performing with Fred Armisen as part of San Francisco’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass livestream. A teaser dropped this week featuring the duo taking on Hüsker Dü’s “I Apologize” from 1985’s New Day Rising album. The full performance streams from 9:05 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. CST on Friday, October 1, on YouTube and Facebook.

Lizzo’s TED talk

Back in August, Lizzo appeared at TEDMonterey to give a talk about body positivity and the history of twerking. Now, the full #TEDtwerk is up for viewing. Speaking of, Lizzo caught up with The Current Morning Show host Jill Riley this week. “I have music coming and I’m very excited about it,” Lizzo said. “There’s no album date, but you can expect it imminently.”

‘Matscast

For a deep dive on the Replacements’ reissue of Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash, check out this episode of the Rhino Podcast featuring biographer Bob Mehr, Twin/Tone Records founder Peter Jesperson, and Rhino A&R Jason Jones.

New Kiss the Tiger video at the Cedar

The Cedar Cultural Center hosts Kiss the Tiger’s latest music video, “Grown Ass Woman,” off this year’s Vicious Kid. Watch to see a performance that serves as a fountain of youth, of sorts. For even more new music, check out Jade’s latest Music You Should Know, featuring new songs from Courtney Barnett, Bartees Strange, Idles, Snail Mail, Wet Leg and Dua Saleh.

More from The Current

Weekend Gig Lists

Honoring and Remembering Pamela Espeland

Finally, a reminder that Minnesota’s arts community lost an essential voice just a few days ago. MinnPost‘s ArtScape columnist Pamela Espeland set the highest standard in her coverage, and she will be missed. You can find many remembrances gathered here. Also, MinnPost‘s managing editor Susan Albright shared a tribute; Pioneer Press added perspective from the Dakota’s Lowell Pickett and former MPR arts reporter Marianne Combs; and musician deVon Gray and Espeland’s husband John Whiting spoke to the Star Tribune. There is a GoFundMe to provide financial support to Whiting.