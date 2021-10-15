Bandwidth: Burnsville band Durry are rocking the suburbs and TikTok

Durry band members Austin and Taryn Durry (Publicity photo via Kickstarter)

The arrival of Durry

Two questions: What do you ruminate about, and what song plays in your head while you do? With “Who’s Laughing Now,” Burnsville pop-punk duo Durry have bottled up a few inner monologues — external pressures from parents, TV, and religion — and set them to a catchy, circular guitar hook. More details of Austin Durry (Coyote Kid) teaming with his sister Taryn Durry during quarantine and seeing a quick rise to TikTok virality (and Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst’s awareness) lurk within Jay Boller’s Racket story. “Who’s Laughing Now” is also one of Jade’s Music You Should Know picks this week. The rest of the handful of singles released by Durry, which is how some Australians say “cigarette,” fill out a disaffected, mustard-colored worldview. A Kickstarter EP project titled Suburban Legend has grown and will be a full-length debut for the group. Here’s the video:

‘Bird Watching

There’s also a gorgeous new Humbird album, Still Life, ready for your ears. Music in Minnesota has more.

List Logging

Pitchfork’s “The People’s List” features the top 200 albums of the past 25 years, as chosen by readers. Albums with local ties are Bon Iver’s For Emma, Forever Ago, Bon Iver, and 22, A Million, as well as Bob Dylan’s Time Out of Mind. It’s also broken out by state, and Minnesota’s top vote-getter is The Strokes’ Is This It.

Read on

Details have emerged for a celebration of life for MinnPost arts reporter Pamela Espeland.

Star Tribune catches up with Cindy Lawson (the Clams, Whoops Kitty) ahead of a weekend EP release show.

Many checked out the Erykah Badu show at the Armory (Racket, Star Tribune).

More from The Current

