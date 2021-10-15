Bandwidth: Burnsville band Durry are rocking the suburbs and TikTok
Welcome to Bandwidth, The Current digital team’s weekly roundup of news, music we like, and upcoming concerts. (Got a local topic you think we should include? Hit up localshow@mpr.org.)
The arrival of Durry
Two questions: What do you ruminate about, and what song plays in your head while you do? With “Who’s Laughing Now,” Burnsville pop-punk duo Durry have bottled up a few inner monologues — external pressures from parents, TV, and religion — and set them to a catchy, circular guitar hook. More details of Austin Durry (Coyote Kid) teaming with his sister Taryn Durry during quarantine and seeing a quick rise to TikTok virality (and Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst’s awareness) lurk within Jay Boller’s Racket story. “Who’s Laughing Now” is also one of Jade’s Music You Should Know picks this week. The rest of the handful of singles released by Durry, which is how some Australians say “cigarette,” fill out a disaffected, mustard-colored worldview. A Kickstarter EP project titled Suburban Legend has grown and will be a full-length debut for the group. Here’s the video:
‘Bird Watching
There’s also a gorgeous new Humbird album, Still Life, ready for your ears. Music in Minnesota has more.
List Logging
Pitchfork’s “The People’s List” features the top 200 albums of the past 25 years, as chosen by readers. Albums with local ties are Bon Iver’s For Emma, Forever Ago, Bon Iver, and 22, A Million, as well as Bob Dylan’s Time Out of Mind. It’s also broken out by state, and Minnesota’s top vote-getter is The Strokes’ Is This It.
Read on
- Details have emerged for a celebration of life for MinnPost arts reporter Pamela Espeland.
- Star Tribune catches up with Cindy Lawson (the Clams, Whoops Kitty) ahead of a weekend EP release show.
- Many checked out the Erykah Badu show at the Armory (Racket, Star Tribune).
More from The Current
- We released an Indigenous Peoples Day Playlist, featuring selections from Winona LaDuke, Annie Humphrey, and Jaida Grey Eagle.
- Guest Friday Five: MMYYKK picks five Minnesota music videos to make your day.
- Prince’s Estate releases a 1979 “Do Me, Baby” demo to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Controversy.
- Jay Gabler reviewed Todd Haynes’ new Velvet Underground documentary, and this week’s Rock and Roll Book Club pick is Who Got the Camera? A History of Rap and Reality.
- Jason Isbell checked in with Jill Riley about his new Georgia Blue benefit project.
- Julian witnessed the intensity of black midi at the Fine Line.
- Album of the Week: Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days.
Weekend Gig Lists
- October 15: Ginger Commodore, Chastity Brown, Princess Nokia, Landon Conrath, Madison Cunningham
- October 16: The Dollys, Chastity Brown, Taj Mahal, Lanue, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Pert Near Sandstone, Salsa Del Soul, The High 48s, Mae Simpson, Jon Batiste