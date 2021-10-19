Halloween weekend 2021: Live music and other things to do in Minneapolis and St. Paul

The witchy season is nigh, so it’s time to pick your outfit for the many costumed events happening around the Twin Cities, practice your dance moves — and make sure you have proof of vaccination handy, as it’s required in many Twin Cities venues. Here are some exciting live music shows and dance parties happening around Halloween in Minneapolis and St. Paul — and also two ideas for celebrating Dia de los Muertos, the Latinx holiday not to be confused with Halloween, but happening around the same time.

For more seasonal activities, check out The Current Fall Guide.

Picks by Sheila Regan (SR) and Jay Gabler (JG). Photo by Todd Murphy (CC BY-SA 2.0).

Dracula and Other Tales

Twin Cities Ballet puts the ghoul in its glissade with its new production of Dracula choreographed by artistic director Denise Vogt and featuring original music by local composer Simon Sperl. The piece is presented along with RED (a ballet based on The Handmaid’s Tale), and the premiere of the new dance piece Horrification by company member Micah Chermak. (SR)

7:30 p.m., Oct. 27 & 28, $30-40, Ames Center

Candlelight Halloween: A Haunted Evening of Classical Compositions

Get in the mood of the spooky season with a soundtrack of eerie music. From Danny Elfman’s Beetlejuice score to Shostakovich’s Dresden Quartet, the line-up of music played by the Listeso String Quartet just might get your heart pumping. (SR)

6:00 & 8:30 p.m., Oct. 28, $30-50, the Westminster Presbyterian Sanctuary

GooseBump ‘N’ Grind: ’90s Halloween Party

You Oughta Know and the ’90s Preservation Society are bringing sound and vision to the Uptown VFW for a pre-Halloween dance party for revelers whose fondest spooky season memories are from the twilight of the 20th century. (JG)

9 p.m., Oct. 29, $13-$20, Uptown VFW

Gothess Halloween Dance Party

Mari Navarro, a.k.a. DJ Q, makes space for more diversity in the Twin Cities goth scene with their inclusive dance night parties. The Latinx queer artist is the featured DJ for the Gothess Halloween Dance Party at Mortimer’s, an intimate affair for people into all things dark. (SR)

10 p.m., Oct. 29, $10, Mortimer’s

Mischievous Underworld All Hallows’ Eve Party

DJ Shannon Blowtorch teams up with host MplsAdonia and DJ Charity Purple Queen, along with burlesque performers Queenie von Curves and Nadi A’marena, for a witchy event that will get you dancing. Get your future read by Akaytra ~Lemtutu and a chance to win $200 cash in a costume contest that firmly stipulates: “Costumes that are appropriative, any of the -phobics (fat, homo, trans, etc), racist or generally offensive will only win a swift boot off the property.” Masks are required indoors when not imbibing an array of cocktails and beer, and food trucks will be parked outside to provide sustenance, with room to socialize under the tent. (SR)

6 p.m., Oct. 29, $20-25, the Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

Dracula Party!

If there’s ever an occasion for your Haunted Hamm’s Bear costume, it’s the Dracula Party at Palmer’s, featuring rowdy rock and funk from Butter Boys, Super Flasher, and Serious Machine. (JG)

7 p.m., Oct. 29, $15, Palmer’s Bar

2021 Spooktacular Halloween Surf Show

At least since Mr. Gasser & the Weirdos released “Surfer Ghoul” in 1964, surf rock and Halloween have had an unholy alliance. Minnesota’s Hot Pastrami and the Black Widows are joined by Wisconsin’s the Swongos and Iowa’s — wait for it — Surf Zombies at the Eagles Club for a show where you’ll definitely want to bring your best Transylvania Twist. (JG)

7:30 p.m., Oct. 29, Eagles 34

Hallowhiskey Party

Keeper’s Heart Whiskey is partnering with Second Harvest Heartland for what’s billed as a first-annual event to celebrate the season and feed the hungry. Muun Bato will be performing live, with DJ sets from The Current’s music director, Jade. (JG)

7 p.m., Oct. 30, free, O’Shaughnessy Distilling

Honky-Tonk Halloween

Is that a tear in your beer, or is it a drop of blood? Country cover bands with repertoires ranging from vintage classics to Garth Brooks anthems will be taking the stage at Mortimer’s for a night of twangy terror. (JG)

8 p.m., Oct. 30, $10, Mortimer’s

Skalloween

Like Dracula and Nearly Headless Nick, ska has a checkered past — and also, will never die. This Turf show features Space Monkey Mafia (now there’s a costume challenge), the Von Tramps, the Prizefighters, and Runaway Ricochet. (JG)

8 p.m., Oct. 30, $15, Turf Club

Halloween Horror Night @ REM5

REM5, your local entry point to virtual reality (they’re behind the Auntie’s virtual venue), is getting a bit creepy for one night only. They’ll have horror-versions of popular VR experiences, and guests are encouraged to come in costume. Prizes go to the best dressed, and your ticket includes a free beer token. (SR)

8-11 p.m., Oct. 30, $20, REM5

VIAL, Early Eyes, 26 BATS!, and Alien Book Club

If I was a gambling man I wouldn’t bet against this show selling out. Four of the Twin Cities’ most joyfully rambunctious young bands are joining up for a night to remember at the 7th St Entry. 26 BATS! have a simple request: “dress up & wear ur masks.” (JG)

8 p.m., Oct. 30, $18-20, 7th St Entry

ELnO Shake It Up Halloween

You know what costumes Electric Light Orchestra cover band ELnO are going to be wearing for their Halloween Eve show at the Uptown VFW: “Don’t forget your mask, aviator shades and Jeff Lynne wigs!” (JG)

8:30 p.m., Oct. 30, $25 (advance)/$30 (door), Uptown VFW.

Gramma’s Boyfriend and Diane at Icehouse

Gramma’s Boyfriend are a theatrical outfit in normal circumstances, so you can only imagine the energy they bring to their Halloween costume ball. Supporting the Haley-fronted group at Icehouse is Diane, a local artist who also happens to be host of The Current’s Local Show. (JG)

9 p.m., Oct. 30, $12-15, Icehouse

Stelloween

Stella’s Fish Cafe is not pulling punches with its Halloween party, with gift card prizes up to $300 voted on by the staff. The party will have two DJs on two different floors, and lots of action on the banging rooftop patio. (SR)

10 p.m., Oct. 30, free, Stella’s Fish Cafe and Prestige Oyster Bar

Flip Phone XXL: Halloween

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Kylie Sonique Love joins the cast for this drag Halloween party hosted by the multitalented Tygra. Produced on by Flip Phone, it promises to be an evening of glamour, costumes, and fun. DJ Fancy Restaurant will be spinning. (SR)

9 p.m., Oct. 30, $20, First Avenue

Dia De Los Muertos Festival

Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a completely different holiday than Halloween, but as it occurs around the same time of year, sometimes people get a bit confused. The Latinx holiday, which originated in Mexico, honors ancestors of the past through practices like ofrendas (altars), candy-filled calaveras (skulls), flowers, photos, and pan de muerto, a sweet bread. At La Doña, artist-designed ofrendas will be on view, and local artist Luis Fitch — whose artistic design and branding covers the brewery’s walls, will be hosting a free crafting workshop from 1-3 p.m. Meanwhile, food vendors La Tiendita and Que Tal Street Eats will be on hand, and music by DJ Angel, Cerdas de Acero, Alma Aldina, and Tropical Zone Orchestra will get you grooving. (SR)

12 p.m., Oct 30, $10, La Doña Cervecería

Grito De Los Ancestros / Cry of the Ancestors: 2021 Festival

The Grito de los Ancestros/Cry of the Ancestors: 2021 Festival is another event related to Dia de los Muertos rather than Halloween. Put together by Barebones and Festival de las Calaveras, in collaboration with a host of local businesses and nonprofit organizations, it includes a full day of art and community, with activities hosted by Comunidades Latinas Unidas en Servicio (CLUES) artists and Casa de Esperanza Youth Amig@s; a procession down Lake Street; and a concert at the empty lot where the old Roberts Shoes building used to be. Performers include Los Lobos Norteños, Lady Midnight, Caballo Cosmico, QueenDuin, and the Palabristas Spoken Word Collective. (SR)

12 p.m., Oct. 31, free, Lake and Chicago

Pop Punk Halloween

Local pop-punkers Zaq Baker and Getting By support touring acts Right On, Kid! and Morning in May in a showcase mixing covers of classic nuggets with “some heavy, tender originals.” (JG)

8 p.m., Oct. 31, Mortimer’s

Uptown VFW Halloween

Kiss the Tiger teams up with Queen cover band Ready Freddie for a raucous night of ghoulish delight. Dress to impress, as there are prizes for the best costumes, and get ready to rock with Kiss the Tiger’s dance-worthy tunes, followed by Ready Freddie’s Queen experience. (SR)

8 p.m., Oct. 31, $13-20, Uptown VFW

BeetleJUKE: Halloween Dance Party

Don your best costume and head to the West Bank for a spooky dance party. Imani Mansfeild hosts the party, which has a roster of BIPOC DJs spinning a mix of electronic, hip hop, Afrobeat and more. Among the jukebox wizards will be Simba Katz, offering an array of dubstep and trap; and vibe magician Yasmeenah.

7 p.m., Oct. 31, $8, Part Wolf

First Avenue’s Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest

The stakes are high at First Avenue’s Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest. The extravaganza is hosted by Nur-D; DJs will be spinning throughout the night with sets from DJ Sophia Eris, DJ Keezy, DJ Rowsheen, Izzie P, DJ Smitty, and Roy Freedom.

8 p.m., Oct. 31, $15-20, First Avenue