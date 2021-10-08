Bandwidth: Old Minnesota haunts star in new Replacements video

A still from the Replacements' "Takin' a Ride" video (YouTube)

Welcome to Bandwidth, The Current digital team’s weekly roundup of news, music we like, and upcoming concerts. (Got a local topic you think we should include? Hit up localshow@mpr.org.)

Ride Share

The latest video promoting the Replacements’ reissue of their debut album, Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash, is either a history lesson or some serious déjà vu. You’ll cruise past loads of Minneapolis spots, spot semi-familiar faces (including a certain afternoon host on The Current), and be reminded that a few things have changed over the past 40 years.

Familiar Voice?

Say hello to Libianca, the latest Minnesotan to compete on the NBC singing competition The Voice. Here is her Instagram, which mentions a show coming up on October 28.

