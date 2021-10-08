Bandwidth: Old Minnesota haunts star in new Replacements video
Ride Share
The latest video promoting the Replacements’ reissue of their debut album, Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash, is either a history lesson or some serious déjà vu. You’ll cruise past loads of Minneapolis spots, spot semi-familiar faces (including a certain afternoon host on The Current), and be reminded that a few things have changed over the past 40 years.
Familiar Voice?
Say hello to Libianca, the latest Minnesotan to compete on the NBC singing competition The Voice. Here is her Instagram, which mentions a show coming up on October 28.
Read on
- As part of its 25th anniversary coverage, Pitchfork had new, higher rating for Prince’s Musicology (a Kimbra fave).
- Apparently Harry Styles’ COVID protocols at the Xcel mostly worked.
- The Time’s “The Walk” and “Ice Cream Castles” videos are newly up on YouTube.
- Sing it with me: “Play big piano at Menards!”
- Mercury Prize winner Arlo Parks was a hit at 7th St. Entry (Star Tribune, Reviler).
Weekend Gig Lists
- October 8: Beach Fossils, Them Coulee Boys, Wild Nothing, YYY
- October 9: Lucy Dacus, Bartees Strange, Nur-D, Summer Salt, Drive-By Truckers
- October 10: Maygen & The Birdwatcher, Kandace Springs, Neil Hamburger