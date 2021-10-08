Playlist: Annie Humphrey and the friends she has made along the way

Annie Humphrey is an Anishinaabe artist, activist, grandmother, Marine Corps veteran, and overall force of nature. Her most recent album, Eat What You Kill, was produced by Jeremy Ylvisaker and recorded at Rich Mattson’s Sparta Sound studio. Some of her favorite music is part of The Current’s Indigenous Peoples Day Playlist.

These songs are in no particular order. Please note that I have selected these artists because they were nice to me. Some famous people are snobby. All of these people took the time to talk to me and look at me and had a genuine interest in me as a person…not music, fame and all that.

David Crosby

Over a meal, David said, “I want to give you a piano.” I said, “Thank you. but I live in an off grid A-frame where I gotta park my car and walk a ways to my house.” He said, “Well, how about an electric piano?” I told him,”I don’t have electricity.” He said, “well…you’re f****ed.” Song: “I Won’t Stay for Long”

Cary Morin

I played in Colorado years ago. I remember his daughter was playing a solo gig for the first time, and I went to it. She sat behind an electric piano and sang songs. Cary was so proud of her. It was a perfect moment. I was once asked, “If you could be any object, what would you want to be?” I said “a guitar,” but in my mind I wanted to be Cary Morin’s guitar. Song: “Old Guitar”

Jim Boyd

Jim came to Minnesota and did two homeless tours with me and Keith Secola. He was softspoken, but when he was on stage with his guitar, he became intense. Then he would step off and smile and not say anything. I did my first CD release in 2000 at the Cedar Cultural Center. I performed one of his songs, “Falling Down and Falling Apart” (with lyrics by Sherman Alexie) that night, not knowing Jim was in the audience. I felt nervous about meeting him, because I covered the tune without any kind of reach-out or notification…I was so new to the whole scene that I thought most music people who never heard my name would just blow me off. So, I didn’t bother. He turned out to be one of my mentors…along with John Trudell. He was so gracious and cool about it. I ended up doing a song with him later.

Keith Secola

When I was 19, I got my hands on a CD by Keith. I was amazed that an Ojibwe dude would have a recording out. I hadn’t seen anything like it since our Floyd Westerman album my parents had. I thought, if he can do it, then maybe I can too. In that moment, I set my sights on recording my songs. Keith was a trailblazer for me. We still do a lot of music together. He showed up at my house once. My dad had Alzheimer’s, and Dad would sit in a chair while I did yard work and talked to him. One day, Keith and Steve pulled up in the driveway. Keith was carrying a guitar. He sang a song for my dad. I told him my dad played guitar too, so Keith handed his guitar to Dad. Dad tried to play some chords, then he handed it back to Keith, nodding. Keith started playing the chords for “Book of Life”, and my grandson Zayne yelled, “Book of Life!!!” Keith was impressed that Zayne could name that tune in four notes.

John Trudell

John was my friend and I loved him. I miss him. But he talks to me, he helps me with my lines. Song: “Fables and Other Realities”

Jackson Browne

I did several shows in the span of two years with Jackson. The first one was at a benefit he sponsored for Verde Valley in Sedona, Ariz. Money was for a Native American college prep school. The next time I saw him was on the Honor The Earth Tour. He was doing his sound check one night. I was walking around out in the house waiting for my turn. No one else was about. Jackson was alone on the stage at the piano, and I chose a seat in the middle of the dark, empty theater. He sang for a while, paused and said “Hi, Annie,” and kept singing. I waved. Song: “Rock Me On the Water”

Patty Griffin

I met her at the Verde Valley benefit in 2000. I listened to her set and thought, damn, she is flawless. Every note she sings is so pretty…every single one. I remember sitting alone at a table backstage (it was an outdoor event), just listening, undisturbed. When she finished, she came off the state and walked to my table and sat with me and talked to me. All I could say was how much I enjoyed her set. She was so kind. Song: “Let Him Fly”

David Huckfelt

I met David because of John (Trudell). Actually, a dear friend named Faye Brown brought us together. David is a cat from Iowa; he used to be in a band called The Pines. When I met him, he was wearing a handmade tour T-shirt of mine. That was pretty cool. We do a lot of shows together now. We also get together with our families, just to chill. Song: “Heart, Wherever”

Bon Iver

Recently, I was part of a “Stop Line 3” benefit in Duluth, Minn. Justin was there, and I only met him briefly. But his music and me have a love/hate/love relationship. Maybe someday I’ll tell him about it. Song: “Skinny Love”

Bonnie Raitt

I’ve done a few benefits with Bonnie. Our interactions are on stage…not really off. But she is cool. Song: “Nobody’s Girl”

Indigo Girls

I love these women. I started doing shows with them in 2000. I remember Amy surprised me with a birthday cake on stage at a show…the crowd sang “Happy Birthday,” and I got to blow out candles and everything. It was a great moment. I had turned 32, so that was 22 years ago. Holy s*** time flies! Song: “Go”

Brian Babb (Peace Be Free)

Brian is a cat I met in Detroit, but he is from San Diego. He is a poet, a thinker, a feeler and a brother. As a mother, I found this piece to be so accurate, for all mothers that gave their children their best. Living below the poverty line as best you can is so courageous and beautiful, and I know mothers who have done it and are doing it. This piece is for them. Song: “My Mama’s Blues”

Jeremy Ylvisaker

Jeremy played guitar and produced my most recent record, Eat What You Kill. I had seen him in a show with David Huckfelt before, and I remember thinking how badass he was…never imagining he would want to accompany me in a million years. But he did, and now he plays with me when he can. We got a show coming up at Gingko’s on November 13. Should be a lot of fun. I’ll have a fiddler (Barbara Jean) there too. Song: “You Ain’t Alone No More”

Keb’ Mo’

I met Kevin at the Verde Valley benefit where I met Patty Griffin and Jackson Brown for the first time. He was very nice to me and complimented my piano playing…I think he was just being nice. We ate together that night. I just remember him, even though there were other famous music folks at the table…he just seemed the most real. Song: “Every Morning”

Thomas X

Thomas is a young cat from the Red Lake Rez here in northern Minn. He was at a national youth leadership conference…as a youth when he first saw me. I remember performing/presenting there. You, know it makes me feel elderly, not old. It’s sort of honoring when you hear them say: “I first heard Annie play when I was in high school, she inspired me…yada yada…” I ask him to introduce me when we are on the same bill, because he lets the audience know that I’ve been around…and I’m proud of that and I’m proud of him. Song: “Welcome to the Rez”

Justice Humphrey

Justice is my son. I wrote a song called “Justice Hunters” just before he was born. I’ve recorded it several times. Justice is a poet. He writes from his center. In his writing, you can go into the dark with him. It’s challenging for me sometimes, but Truth is like that. Justice is featured on my record Eat What You Kill on a song called “Still My Son.”

Me

I wrote a song addressing the issue of murdered and missing Indigenous women and women who have been sexually assaulted and carry that shame. They carry it all alone, and they don’t let anyone see it. It must get f***en heavy after years go by. I wrote this song, “Now She Dances,” for my own daughter.