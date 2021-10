Playlist: Winona LaDuke won’t back down

Winona LaDuke (Photo by Keri Pickett)

Winona LaDuke is an author, activist, and past Green Party vice presidential candidate who lives in northwestern Minnesota. She built this playlist using songs by incredible singers (Sissy Goodhouse, Buffy Sainte-Marie); changemakers (Bob Marley, Jackson Browne); and Honor the Earth collaborators (Indigo Girls, Bonnie Raitt). Some of her picks are part of The Current’s Indigenous Peoples Day Playlist.