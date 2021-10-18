Watch Kenan Thompson, Rami Malek, and Daniel Craig audition, on SNL, to play Prince

Sponsor

Sponsor

Here at The Current we’re always looking for local music angles — and rest assured we find them, however tenuous — but we couldn’t have imagined there would be so many around the release of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die. First, it was announced that Duluth’s Gaelynn Lea will be composing original music for Daniel Craig’s post-007 Broadway production of Macbeth. Now, here comes Craig auditioning for the part of Prince.

Well, a prince, at least. On Saturday Night Live this weekend, host Rami Malek joined cast member Kenan Thompson in a skit premised on the notion that Jordan Peele (Chris Redd) is making a Prince biopic that’s also — you saw this coming — a horror film about racism. After acting a series of variations on what Prince might have been reacting to with the grunt that follows the opening lick of “Kiss,” the two are discussing the indisputable fact that only one of them is Black when surprise guest Craig walks in wearing a neck ruffle, ready to audition for the part of a prince.

SNL has long loved Prince, who performed on the show several times and has been the subject of skits including the iconic “Prince Talk Show” segments starring Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph.