Pho, iLLism, Radiochurch, and Purple Funk Metropolis will all be representing Minnesota at a Paisley Park battle of the bands being held Aug. 31 – Sept. 3. Nine finalists were chosen in total, the rest coming from around the country. The finalists will compete for studio time at Paisley Park, a mentorship from members of […]
On Saturday, Aug. 26, storied ska band the Siren Six! will be returning to Minneapolis for two homecoming concerts at the 7th St Entry. The shows will be the first time the band has played together since they disbanded in the early 2000s, and marks the 20th anniversary of the period when they were most […]
The Knight Foundation has announced the finalists for the fourth annual Knight Arts Challenge. In 2017, the foundation is granting $7.8 million to arts projects in each of four cities: Akron, Ohio; Detroit; Miami; and Saint Paul. The wide range of Minnesota finalists include the Warming House, Penumbra Theatre, and the Frogtown Neighborhood Association. Some […]
Folk legends Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey are coming to Minneapolis to perform at the Pantages Theatre on Oct. 8. Many will be familiar with Yarrow and Stookey as a part of the iconic 1960s folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary. What many might not know is that the folk band actually have an […]
The Ordway and Collins Live are teaming up to present “We Can Be Heroes: The David Bowie Tribute Show” on Sept. 8. The concert features a star-studded line-up of local musicians, including Julius Collins, Ryan Smith (Soul Asylum), Michael Bland (New Power Generation) and more. The show has been designed as a multimedia tribute to […]
Purple has long been associated with Prince and widely recognized as his signature color. Purple was a feature in many elements of Prince’s life — including in the title of one of his most popular songs, “Purple Rain,” and the color of the motorcycle he rode in the iconic Purple Rain film. It was the […]
A shopping and entertainment destination for many people across the country, the Mall of America has also been a stopping point for many famous musicians. The shopping supercenter has also been home to a number of exhibits spotlighting music in Minnesota and beyond. Now, as the country’s biggest mall celebrates its 25th anniversary, we’re taking […]
After an unexpected, belated diabetes diagnosis, Doomtree’s Mike Mictlan reached out to the community yesterday for help with medical expenses. Within 24 hours, the rapper’s GoFundMe has exceeded his $10,000 goal. Mictlan wrote on his GoFundMe page that after feeling sick for multiple days with what he thought was chronic stomach pain, he ended up […]
With a ticket to the Detroit Tigers’ home game against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 24 at Comerica Park, some fans will receive a special edition, baseball-themed 7″ from Jack White. White, a Detroit native and longtime baseball fan, collaborated with four fellow Third Man Records artists for the new song, “Strike Out.” Billed as the […]
From “Mrs. Robinson” in The Graduate to “Bellbottoms” in Baby Driver, songs have always been integral to movies and TV show. Behind every director there’s a music supervisor to help pick those songs, and behind every music supervisor there’s a staff that works to make sure all the rights are in place and everyone’s getting […]